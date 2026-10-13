More than 300 advance polls open across Alberta in historic referendum on separation
Advance polls in Alberta referendum open
THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan
Writer
Oct 13, 2026, 4:00 AM
Oct 13, 2026, 4:01 AM
Roughly 310 advance polling stations open across Alberta today in a historic vote on the province's place in Canada.
Albertans are to begin marking an X on ballots listing 10 questions.
The first nine focus on Canada's Constitution and immigration.
The 10th and most contested one will ask voters whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.
Elections Alberta has said it's preparing for a record voter turnout in the referendum.
The official vote day is on Monday and results on the separation question are set to be announced the next day -- Oct. 20.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.