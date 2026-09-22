Elections Alberta says referendum mail-in ballot applications surpass 610,000

Over 610,000 mail ballots requested for referendum
Over 610,000 mail ballots requested for referendum
A ballot for the 2026 Alberta referendum is shown in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Maclennan
Writer

Elections Alberta says the number of mail-in ballots requested for next month's referendum has surpassed 610,000.

The new total is an increase of about 90,000 since Friday and continues the trend of growing interest in voting by mail for the Oct. 19 referendum.

Albertans have until Friday at midnight to apply for a special mail-in ballot.

Elections Alberta says the ballots need to be returned by Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. in order to be counted.

The agency is expecting a record voter turnout for the referendum, which will see Albertans decide whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separating from the country.

The vote is a massive undertaking for Elections Alberta. It says it has hired more than 28,000 people and received almost 52,000 applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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