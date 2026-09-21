Fourth Marineland whale dies after relocation, third at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

Fourth Marineland whale dies after relocation
Fourth Marineland whale dies after relocation
Beluga whales swim before being transported by a group of experts from Marineland and U.S. aquariums onto a truck via a sling at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Writer

A fourth whale that was moved out of Marineland in July has died.

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago says Osiris, a 26-year-old beluga, that was part of a pod of 30 belugas that experts moved out of the closed Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction over the course of six weeks in the summer.

Marineland had said it was running out of money and could no longer care for its animals.

Shedd took in 10 Marineland belugas, but three have since died along with a longtime resident at the Chicago park.

Another Marineland beluga died at Oceanografic Valencia last week.

Shedd says Osiris had issues eating since arriving from Marineland, but it does not know what caused the death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

By Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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