Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., partially shuts route

Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.
Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Police in Metro Vancouver are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.

The BC Highway Patrol says the RCMP detachment in Burnaby was called just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday about the body lying in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near the Kensington Avenue interchange.

Police say arriving officers found the man was obviously deceased, and his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was shut and diverted onto Canada Way as police investigated.

The Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and says the man may have been killed in a hit-and-run, although they are looking into all possibilities.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam video from the area of Kensington Avenue interchange at around 5:50 a.m. to contact investigators, as the videos may contain important information hidden in the background.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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