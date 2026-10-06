Man found dead on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., partially shuts route
Police in Metro Vancouver are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.
The BC Highway Patrol says the RCMP detachment in Burnaby was called just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday about the body lying in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near the Kensington Avenue interchange.
Police say arriving officers found the man was obviously deceased, and his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was shut and diverted onto Canada Way as police investigated.
The Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and says the man may have been killed in a hit-and-run, although they are looking into all possibilities.
Police are urging anyone with dashcam video from the area of Kensington Avenue interchange at around 5:50 a.m. to contact investigators, as the videos may contain important information hidden in the background.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
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