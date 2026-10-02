Four people dead in two separate crashes on B.C. roads

Crashes claim four lives on B.C. roads in one day
Crashes claim four lives on B.C. roads in one day
An RCMP patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Police in British Columbia say four people are dead after two separate crashes on provincial highways on Thursday. 

Chase RCMP say they were called to Highway 1 west of the village on Thursday afternoon after a crash between a Mercedes SUV and a Honda Civic. 

The occupants of the Civic, a 47-year-old Kamloops woman and her 11-year-old son, both died at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital.

Then, New Hazelton RCMP say a head-on crash later on the same day happened on Highway 16 between a semi-trailer and pickup truck, killing a 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who were in the pickup.

Police say both investigations are ongoing. 

Chase and New Hazelton RCMP are seeking witnesses or dash camera footage from the areas around the crashes from between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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