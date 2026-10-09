One dead, one injured in Burnaby, B.C., house fire; police investigating cause
One dead in Burnaby, B.C., house fire
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer
Oct 09, 2026, 3:57 PM
Oct 09, 2026, 3:58 PM
One person is dead after a house fire in the Metro Vancouver city of Burnaby on Friday.
RCMP say they were called to the fire in a home on Douglas Road near Norfolk Street in the South Burnaby neighbourhood at around 4:30 a.m.
Police say that despite life-saving efforts at the scene, one person did not survive.
Another person involved was hospitalized, although no details of their injuries have been released.
Police say arson investigators have taken over the case to determine the cause.
Traffic in the area was disrupted for several hours to accommodate firefighters, paramedics and other emergency response staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.