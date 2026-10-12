Watchdog investigating after police officer shoots man in Burnaby, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a police officer shot a man in Burnaby.
A statement from B.C. RCMP says that at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Kingsway Avenue.
Police say when they arrived a man approached them with "an edged weapon" and an officer fired their gun, striking the man.
The province's Independent Investigations Office says in a separate statement that police were responding to a possible domestic dispute.
The IIO says the man who was shot sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
It says it has launched an investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.