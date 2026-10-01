B.C. Mounties showed 'concerning' conduct in investigation into B.C. death: watchdog

Officers showed 'concerning' conduct in case: IIO
Officers showed 'concerning' conduct in case: IIO
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says it found "concerning and problematic conduct" from some RCMP officers who failed to co-operate during an investigation.

The provincial police watchdog made the comments in a report released Thursday into the death of a man in Dawson Creek, B.C., in June 2024 who had been punched in the face while resisting arrest.

The IIO's chief civilian director Jessica Berglund said she did not find reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed an offence, and no charges will be recommended.

Berglund said the man died due to a combination of exertion during a prolonged altercation with police and "illicit substance toxicity," with the blunt injury from police punches "not identified" as a significant factor.

However, she says IIO investigators saw several instances of officers failing to comply under the Police Act to co-operate, including not filing notes and reports, refusing to meet with investigators, and there were other irregularities in photo processing of the officers involved.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the director's claims in the report. 

Berglund says her office has addressed RCMP senior management about these issues, which also included delays when investigators tried to obtain material evidence from officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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