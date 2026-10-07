Person in critical condition after exchanging shots with Quebec provincial police

Person hurt in Quebec provincial police shootout
Person hurt in Quebec provincial police shootout
A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a person was shot and injured by provincial police during an intervention west of Montreal.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says police received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about an armed person in crisis in a residence in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

The watchdog says the suspect fired at the responding officers outside the home, and they returned fire.

The person was taken to hospital where they are in critical condition.

The watchdog says Montreal police officers have been asked to support the investigation.

The BEI is also asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident to reach out online or to visit the mobile command centre near the site of the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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