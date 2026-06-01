Quebec opens investigation into police response after officer shot and killed teen
Quebec’s domestic security minister has opened an investigation linked to the police shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September on Montreal's South Shore.
Ian Lafrenière says the administrative investigation will examine the actions of Longueuil police after an officer shot and killed Nooran Rezayi.
Documents from the independent police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — released last year say police waited one hour and 36 minutes to inform the oversight agency about the death.
And during that time officers allegedly interviewed witnesses and tried to collect video footage, actions the watchdog has said were inappropriate.
For their part, Longueuil police have maintained their actions and the delay were reasonable under the circumstances.
Rezayi was killed after police responded to a 911 call about reportedly armed youths.
The watchdog has said the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teen. Police did seize a baseball bat, a backpack and ski masks, but no sharp-edged weapons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.
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