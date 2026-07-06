Quebec watchdog seeking videos, witnesses of shooting that killed officer, bystander

Watchdog seeking witnesses in police killing
Watchdog seeking witnesses in police killing
Police respond to a shooting in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday, June 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Writer

Quebec's police watchdog has set up a command post in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood to find witnesses to a shooting that killed an officer and bystander.

Members of the independent watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, were set to be at the command post until 2 p.m. ET to speak with people who saw gunfire erupt June 22 and may have captured video of the incident.

On that day, a gunman opened fire outside a Hilton hotel before exchanging shots with responding police officers.

The shooting killed Montreal police Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi, 68, and the 25-year-old alleged gunman from Lethbridge, Alta. Another officer was injured in the shooting.

The alleged gunman left behind a manifesto expressing his hatred of women and calling for violence.

The watchdog is conducting an independent investigation into the case, a standard procedure whenever a person dies or suffers a serious injury during a police operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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