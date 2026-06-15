Calls mount for independent investigation into alleged Montreal police racism

Calls grow for investigation into police racism
Calls grow for investigation into police racism
Montreal Police Station 39 is shown in the Montréal-Nord borough, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Quebec politicians are calling on the provincial government for an independent investigation into allegations of discrimination and racism by a group of Montreal police officers.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada joined with the head of the Official Opposition at City Hall to call for an inquiry into the officers stationed in the Montréal-Nord borough.

The police announced Friday they had dismantled a night patrol unit and removed 16 officers from patrol duties amid allegations of racial profiling and discrimination.

Police said two officers were suspended and are being investigated for potential Criminal Code violations, while the rest have been reassigned to tasks that aren't public facing.

The Quebec Liberal Party has said Montreal police should not investigate its own officers, and wants the province's domestic security minister to ask Quebec provincial police to step in.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette told Radio-Canada she isn't ruling out a public inquiry but wants more information before deciding on the next steps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This $26 train from Ottawa takes you to a waterside town that looks like a European postcard

You can leave the car at home for this trip. 🛤️

6 reasons I left PEI after moving there from Ontario (and they're not what you'd expect)

Going from Toronto to the island is a big adjustment...

This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water

It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.

This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations

It might be time to plan some road trips!

Five kids killed in Ontario collision, others seriously injured: police

Five kids killed in Ontario crash: police

Ontario is home to the 'Hamptons of the North' and it's dotted with quaint towns and beaches

It's a summer paradise.

10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore

Get your goggles ready!

This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!