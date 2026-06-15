Calls mount for independent investigation into alleged Montreal police racism
Quebec politicians are calling on the provincial government for an independent investigation into allegations of discrimination and racism by a group of Montreal police officers.
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada joined with the head of the Official Opposition at City Hall to call for an inquiry into the officers stationed in the Montréal-Nord borough.
The police announced Friday they had dismantled a night patrol unit and removed 16 officers from patrol duties amid allegations of racial profiling and discrimination.
Police said two officers were suspended and are being investigated for potential Criminal Code violations, while the rest have been reassigned to tasks that aren't public facing.
The Quebec Liberal Party has said Montreal police should not investigate its own officers, and wants the province's domestic security minister to ask Quebec provincial police to step in.
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette told Radio-Canada she isn't ruling out a public inquiry but wants more information before deciding on the next steps.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.
By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.