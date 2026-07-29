11 Canadian slang terms that I only realized weren't a thing everywhere once I moved away
Wait... you don't say that?
Of course, I know that depending on where you are in the world, people all talk differently.
I'm currently living in Japan, so I never expected locals here to understand the random Canadian expressions I've grown up saying. But even in countries where English is the first language, there are so many differences in the words and phrases we use, even when we're not that far apart.
I've caught myself saying these terms more times than I can count, only to realize the person I'm talking to has absolutely no idea what I mean...
So without further ado, here are 11 Canadian slang words and phrases that seem perfectly normal to me — but definitely not to everyone else.
1. Dart
Many times throughout my life, I've heard someone say, "I'm gonna go smoke a dart".
To most people, a dart is probably the thing you throw at a target, which is technically true. But in this context, a dart is just another word for a cigarette.
Canadians might also say "ciggy" or "a smoke", but I think "dart" would probably be the most confusing to someone outside of Canada.
2. The machine
The machine.
That's it. That's the phrase.
Do we mean the washing machine? A vending machine? Literally any machine?
Honestly, it's incredibly vague — but if you're Canadian, you know exactly what someone means.
When I was a server, I would constantly say things like, "Let me grab the machine for you" or "Do you need the machine today?", and everyone around me immediately understood that I meant the debit or credit card payment terminal.
To someone else, though, it probably sounds like I'm about to bring out some strange mystery device.
3. "Yeah no" and "no yeah"
It's honestly wild how using the same two words in a different order can completely change the meaning.
"Yeah no" is basically the Canadian way of saying no.
Depending on how much emphasis you put on it, it can range from a simple disagreement to a very firm "hell no".
Then there's "no yeah", which usually means yes.
If that wasn't confusing enough, there's also "yeah no yeah", which also means yes. Why we feel the need to throw another "no" in there, I really couldn't tell you.
Honestly, I don't know how anyone who isn't Canadian is supposed to keep up — but somehow, we all just understand each other.
4. Cobra chicken
Every year, the reign of the cobra chicken returns to Canada.
If you've never heard the term before, a cobra chicken is just a Canadian goose, but with a slightly more dramatic name. Thanks to their long necks and the occasional aggressive behaviour, they definitely give off a snake-like energy.
And honestly, if you've never been hissed at by one, are you even Canadian?
5. Duotang
I had to include this one because I've seen people talk about it so much online lately.
When I was in school, duotangs were everywhere. They usually came in fun colours and were the go-to spot for keeping your papers organized.
A duotang is basically a paper folder with metal fasteners inside that you can use to hold lined paper or assignments.
It felt like such a normal word growing up, but apparently it's a super Canadian thing.
6. Toronto slang in general
We couldn't make a list of Canadian slang without talking about the 6ix.
A lot of Toronto slang has spread across the whole country, especially among younger Canadians, so you'll often hear these words outside the GTA too.
Some examples are "I'll reach", meaning you'll go somewhere; "cheesed", meaning you're annoyed, and "say less", which is basically another way of saying "say no more" since you already agree.
The list honestly goes on forever, but if you spend enough time around Canadian youth, you'll definitely hear at least a few of these.
7. Mickey
A mickey is a small, flask-shaped 375 ml bottle of booze.
You can get a mickey of pretty much anything at the liquor store — vodka, rum, whisky, or whatever else you're after — and it fits right in your pocket!
Bonus points if you're from Ontario and picked yours up at the LCBO... better known as the "lick-bo" to locals.
8. Runners
Growing up, I always called my shoes "runners".
I guess the term comes from running shoes, but I'd honestly call almost any pair of sneakers runners.
If you know me, you'll hear me say, "I just need to put my runners on", before heading out the door pretty often.
When I think about it, though, I totally understand why someone outside of Canada would hear "runners" and assume I'm talking about people who are actually running somewhere.
9. Trash panda
Apparently, Canadians love renaming animals.
A "trash panda" is just a raccoon.
I have no idea where the "panda" part came from, but you'll usually find these little bandits rummaging through someone's garbage, so the nickname definitely tracks.
They might be troublemakers, but I have to admit they're pretty cute... especially as babies.
10. Everyday Tim Horton's vocab
No Canadian slang list would be complete without mentioning Tim Hortons.
Calling it "Tims" or "Timmies" instead of the full name is basically second nature for a lot of Canadians, but there's a whole vocabulary that comes with ordering there too.
There's the classic "double double" for two creams and two sugars, a "regular" for one cream and one sugar, and yes, you can even go all the way up to a triple triple or a four by four.
11. Kerfuffle
Honestly, this word doesn't even sound real, so I completely understand why people outside Canada might not know what it means.
But I definitely grew up using it and still do.
A kerfuffle is basically some kind of commotion, disagreement, or dispute.
For example: "Those two are causing a kerfuffle over there".
Exhibit B: the photo above.
It might sound completely made up, but I promise kerfuffle is a real word.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.