Black Montreal police employees told management some are worried about going to work
Black employees of the Montreal police force have sent a letter to management saying some have concerns about going to work after the dismantling of a patrol unit over serious allegations of racist misconduct.
The letter was dated June 14, two days after senior police officials held a late evening news conference announcing they had suspended two officers and reassigned 14 others over allegations of racism and other reprehensible behaviour.
Police chief Fady Dagher said on June 12 that the investigation began in March after information was provided by fellow officers.
The Black employees say they've been told about efforts to identify whistleblowers in some units and that they are afraid of reprisals for having the courage to denounce disgraceful conduct.
The Canadian Press has reviewed a copy of the internal letter, sent to the police service's deputy director Marc Charbonneau.
A spokesperson for Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada confirmed that the mayor is aware of the letter and she will organize a meeting as soon as possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.
By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.