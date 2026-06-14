Residents should report racism involving police, Montreal-Nord mayor says

Montreal-Nord mayor urges reports of police racism
Montreal-Nord mayor urges reports of police racism
Montreal Police Station 39 is shown in the Montréal-Nord borough, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Montreal-Nord's mayor is urging residents who have experienced racial profiling, discrimination, or racist behaviour by police to come forward.

Christine Black made the appeal as Montreal-Nord, a borough on the northeast side of Montreal, continues to grapple with allegations involving the city's officers assigned to local police station 39.

On Friday, Montreal police dismantled a night patrol unit and removed 16 officers from patrol duties amid allegations of racial profiling and discrimination.

Black says the scope of allegations came as a shock, though she acknowledged concerns about systemic racism in Montreal-Nord are not new.

Black also says the revelations have reopened old wounds and raised legitimate questions about trust in public institutions.

The mayor says officials will need to find new ways to rebuild trust so victims feel comfortable reporting discrimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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