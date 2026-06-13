Montreal mayor calls for calm after ‘extremely disturbing’ police racism allegations
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is calling for calm amid a probe into 16 police officers facing allegations of discriminatory and racist behaviour toward residents.
At a city hall news conference on Saturday, Ferrada called the allegations "extremely disturbing" and said trust between police and citizens has been shaken.
Two Montreal police officers have been suspended and 14 others reassigned after alleged racial profiling and prejudice in the borough of Montréal-Nord.
The two suspended officers are under investigation by the prosecutor's office regarding possible violations of the Criminal Code.
On Friday, La Presse and Radio-Canada reported that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to turn it into "trophies," among other allegations.
Ferrada says she and Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière have agreed to ramp up deployment of body cameras at Montreal's police force.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026.
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