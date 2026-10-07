One dead in crash between vehicle and motorcycle in Langley, B.C.
One person is dead in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Langley, B.C.
Police say they were called to the scene in the 205 hundred block of 16th Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and one person had died at the scene.
Investigators didn't say if the person was an occupant of the vehicle or the motorcycle rider.
Police say crash reconstruction and analysis teams are on-site to look into the cause, and no further details have been released.
Nearby roads were closed for several hours after the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Police are also urging witnesses in the area who may have seen what happened to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2026.
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