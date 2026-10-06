Homicide team investigating death in overnight shooting in Langley, B.C.

One dead in overnight shooting in Langley, B.C.
One dead in overnight shooting in Langley, B.C.
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

One person has been killed in a shooting in Langley, B.C., and homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Langley RCMP say they were called at 9:45 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired in the 6,000 block of 200 Street.

Police arrived to find a person in medical distress.

The person died at the scene despite receiving life-saving treatment.

Minutes later, police were called to a vehicle fire nearby in the area of 232 Street and 75 Avenue, and they're investigating to see if the two events are linked. 

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and police say they're canvassing for video evidence and witnesses. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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