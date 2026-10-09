Shots fired outside residential complex in Surrey, B.C., in targeted attack: police

Shots fired in Surrey, B.C., in targeted attack
Shots fired in Surrey, B.C., in targeted attack
A Surrey Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after shots were fired outside a residential complex on Thursday.

They were called to a report of gun shots at the complex on 175A Street in South Surrey just before 7 p.m.

Two suspects were reportedly at the scene and fled on foot but a subsequent search, including with a dog team, couldn't find them. 

Investigators say they also found who they believed to be the intended target of the shooting and that person was not hurt. 

Police say early indications are that the shooting is not extortion related but was a targeted attack.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police say it is unknown if there was any property damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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