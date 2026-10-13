This is your last chance to get money from a $7.5M plant-based beverage class action lawsuit
You could receive $400 to $7,000 for less serious injuries.
There is a class action lawsuit related to the recall of Silk and Walmart Great Value plant-based beverages in Canada.
This is your last chance to submit a claim to get money from the $7.5 million settlement.
You could be eligible to receive $400 to $300,000 if you were affected by the product recall for this class action.
In 2024, various Silk and Walmart Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages were recalled in Canada due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled almond, oat and coconut beverage products were sold nationally.
This lawsuit alleged that the defendants Danone Inc. and Wal-Mart Canada Corp. were negligent in managing their recall programs.
The claims process for the plant beverage class action lawsuit started in June after the $7.5 million settlement approval by the court in April.
You have to submit a claim soon because the deadline for this Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action lawsuit is October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Class members are all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested the Silk or Great Value products affected by the recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024, including those who suffered any personal injury, their successors, assigns, family members, and dependents.
If you're a class member, you can mail a completed claim package, but it's recommended that you submit a claim online.
You have to provide your personal information, proof of purchase and ingestion, proof of illness, and other information during the claims process.
The compensation amounts for approved claims will be based on "injury tiers" related to what happened after the consumption of a recalled Silk or Great Value product.
For less serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $400 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting up to 48 hours
- $1,500 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than 48 hours and up to one week
- $7,000 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than one week, but no hospitalization
For serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization and special damages, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization but didn't cause complications or permanent symptoms
- capped at $30,000
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and up to $70,000 for family claimants, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization and caused severe complications and/or permanent symptoms
- capped at $150,000
- $150,000, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and $105,000 for family claimants, for symptoms resulting in death
- capped at $300,000
The exact payment amount you'll receive will depend on how many claims are approved or denied.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.