Rides closed at Canadian theme parks after deadly U.S. fall from Six Flags coaster

Rides closed at theme parks after deadly U.S. fall
Rides closed at theme parks after deadly U.S. fall
The logo of Canada's Wonderland is shown.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Six Flags Entertainment Corporation *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Writer

Rides at two Canadian theme parks have been closed after a man in the United States reportedly fell to this death from a Six Flags roller-coaster in Georgia. 

A spokesperson for Six Flags says the Leviathan and Behemoth coasters at Canada's Wonderland north of Toronto were closed Monday out of an abundance of caution and there is no timeline for reopening. 

A spokesperson for La Ronde, formerly owned by Six Flags, says its Goliath roller-coaster has also been temporarily closed while it does a safety review with the ride's manufacturer. 

Several people were injured and one man died on Monday after witnesses described watching him come out of his seat on a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia, northwest of Atlanta. 

Authorities and Six Flags did not identify the ride associated with the man's death, but local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath roller-coaster.

Six Flags says similar attractions were temporarily closed across its parks, including Canada's Wonderland. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 13, 2026. 

- With files from The Associated Press. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

TorontoCanadaNewsNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I moved to Canada from Ukraine 4 years ago — These 7 things still completely surprise me

I've made Canada my home, but there are some Canadian habits I may never understand! 🫣

This majestic waterfall 1 hour from Toronto is the best alternative to Niagara Falls

It's surrounded by beautiful autumn scenery.

Ontario is home to Canada's only elevated park and it gazes over a colourful autumn valley

You can take in the views from above. 🍂

Ontario is home to Canada's most beautiful village and it's stunning in the fall

It has charming streets and cozy autumn vibes.

This lakeside village near Ottawa is bathed in fall colours and feels like a trip to Vermont

It's perfect for a quick fall day trip. 🍂

Prime minister's Thanksgiving message addresses Alberta separation referendum

PM Thanksgiving message addresses Alta. referendum

Turkey gravy sold in Canada is being urgently recalled on Thanksgiving weekend

Officials say it could cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."

18 Dollarama finds for $5 or less that are actually SO good (from a Dollarama expert)

These are some of the best items I've ever come across!

Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead, two injured in Scarborough

One dead, two seriously injured in collision

This is your last chance to get money from a $7.5M plant-based beverage class action lawsuit

You could receive $400 to $7,000 for less serious injuries.