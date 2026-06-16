B.C. safety agency looking into waterpark incident that sent 12 students to hospital
British Columbia's workplace safety agency says it is investigating after 12 students were hospitalized Monday in what appears to be an electrical incident at a water park.
WorkSafeBC says in an email that it has issued a stop-work order at the Cultus Lake Waterpark east of Vancouver, and operations will not resume until it has been deemed safe to do so.
The agency did not release any additional details on the case.
Chilliwack RCMP say the children from Minnekhada Middle School in the Coquitlam School District were in stable condition after making contact with a railing in the queuing area beneath a ride.
The school district says the incident happened while students in Grade 6 and 7 were on a field trip to the park.
Fraser Health did not immediately provide an update on the students' conditions, and Technical Safety BC has not issued a comment in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
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