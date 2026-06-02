Child dies after inflatable castle tossed into air in Montreal

Child dies after bouncy castle injuries
Child dies after bouncy castle injuries
A sign for the Quebec Coroner is pictured in Montreal on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Quebec coroner's office says a child has died after being seriously injured over the weekend when an inflatable castle was violently lifted into the air by strong winds.

The province's emergency service says the incident occurred at Parc Ouellet on Sunday afternoon in the LaSalle borough.

The service says a total of 11 people were injured when the bouncy castle and a tent were tossed into the air. 

Six people were transported to hospital for treatment.

Coroner Martine Lachance has been assigned to investigate the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.

The coroner did not release the identity or age of the young victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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