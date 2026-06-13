8 epic theme parks in Canada to visit this summer if you can't afford a trip to Disney World
Thrills, food and fun — minus the international travel. 🎢
If you're looking for adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, classic midway games and all-day thrills, you don't need to go all the way to Disney World in Florida — in fact, you don't even have to leave the country.
From massive amusement parks home to record-breaking rides, to hidden gems that offer all-day fun without the international travel, Canada is home to some seriously epic theme parks worth adding to your summer itinerary.
Whether you want heart-racing thrills, nostalgic carnival rides or a budget-friendly alternative to Disney parks, these eight Canadian theme parks prove you can still have a magical summer, much closer to home.
La Ronde
Price: $45+ per person
When: Opening June 12, 2026
Address: Ile St-helene, 22 Chem. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Canada's second-biggest amusement park is home to tons of heart-pounding and mind-blasting rides, with tons of things to see, do, and eat, and something for all ages.
Those looking for thrills will want to check out Goliath, a super-fast "hypercoaster" that travels at 110 kilometres per hour and blasts riders 178 feet in the air — nearly as high as Niagara Falls!
Other popular rides include the equally thrilling Vampire roller coaster and the Titan, a swinging pendulum-style ride that propels riders 45 metres in the air at speeds of up to 112 kilometres an hour.
La Ronde also has tons of family rides, including a classic Ferris wheel and a swing ride.
Beyond rides, the park also has plenty of restaurants where you can get classic fair food like soft-serve ice cream, churros and hot dogs, as well as poutine, beer, and, of course, Beavertails.
Clifton Hill
Price: Prices vary
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as one of the most famous streets in Niagara Falls, Clifton Hill is an action-packed, year-round entertainment district located just a block away from the iconic waterfall.
Called the "Street of Fun," Clifton Hill is home to many exciting attractions, including themed restaurants, rides, haunted houses and museums.
While it's not an amusement park per se, you'll find a variety of games and entertainment in one area, all within walking distance.
Take a ride on the Niagara Sky Wheel for sweeping views of Niagara Falls, or visit the iconic House of Frankenstein and ride the Frank'N Coaster, Canada's only rooftop coaster located four stories above Clifton Hill.
Afterwards, visit the Great Canadian Midway where you'll find over 300 games, or stop in at Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum to marvel at hundreds of rare and unusual artifacts, incredible art, animal oddities, pop-culture memorabilia and more.
Village Vacances Valcartier
Price: $54+ for waterpark access
When: Water park opening June 13, 2026
Address: 2280 Bd. Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC
Why You Need To Go: This year-round vacation destination offers something for everyone.
Located just outside of Quebec City, Village Vacances Valcartier is said to be the largest resort in Eastern Canada, home to pools, waterslides, and more.
Visit in summer to experience the outdoor waterpark, where you'll find 35 water slides, a gigantic wave pool, 100 water games, and two themed rivers to cool off in.
There's also the indoor Bora Park, perfect for visiting on colder or rainy days. The indoor water park offers 102 000 square feet of entertainment, with a large wave pool, more than 14 water slides, an adventure river, a double surf wave attraction and a restaurant with a terrace.
The resort even has an on-site spa as well as accommodations, so you can rest and recharge between trips to the water parks.
And come back in winter to experience the largest winter playground in North America, with 35 snow slides, an outdoor skating trail, and a glistening ice hotel.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: $45+ per person
When: Water park opening June 13, 2026
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Canada's largest theme park.
Spanning over 130 hectares and featuring over 200 attractions, Canada's Wonderland is pretty much synonymous with summer fun, offering a waterpark, live shows, themed entertainment, tons of food options and plenty of rides, including Canada's tallest and fastest roller coaster.
Experience thrills on huge coasters like Behemoth or get amazing views from the towering WindSeeker.
If you visit on a hot day, head to Splash Works, Canada's Wonderland's water park, to cool off with 17 different attractions, including cliff jumping, water slides, a wave pool and a lazy river.
After your fill of adrenaline-pumping fun, head to International Street to browse shops, restaurants, candy stores and more.
Galaxyland
Price: $67 per person
Address: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Said to be North America's largest indoor amusement park and the only Hasbro theme park in the country, Galaxyland offers exhilarating rides and entertainment for all ages.
Located in West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, the theme park is home to 27 rides and attractions, including coasters, space-themed rides and games.
Get your thrills on the Galaxy Orbiter, a ride that spins while travelling 1,500 feet of roller coaster track at high speeds, producing upwards of 3.3Gs. Then, blast off on Space Shot, the world's tallest indoor tower ride that takes off from the ground at 55 km/h and reaches a height of 120 feet in the air.
The park also has a wide variety of games, including target-shooting games, indoor climbing, and an arcade centre.
After getting your fill of thrills, enjoy some mini donuts or classic carnival snacks like cotton candy, ice cream and sodas at the park's concession.
PNE Playland
Price: $39.80+ per person
Address: 2901 E Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Playland at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver is an amusement park with something for all ages, including thrill rides, bumper cars and midway games.
The park has more than 30 rides and attractions, with everything from fun family rides to heart-stopping thrills.
Take a ride on Atmosfear, a swing ride that takes you 218 feet up in the air and spins at 70 kilometres per hour, or test your bravery on the Hellevator, a 20-storey drop tower that'll blast you up before plunging you back down.
Other attractions at the park include an Old West shooting gallery, mini golf, a climbing wall, a maze and a haunted mansion.
If you work up an appetite, there are plenty of food options to choose from on-site, with everything from tacos to fudge on offer.
Sandspit
Price: $24.78+ per person
When: Opening June 20, 2026
Address: 8986 Cavendish Rd, Cavendish, PEI
Why You Need To Go: The Sandspit in Prince Edward Island is a classic amusement park with rides and attractions that are great for both families and adrenaline seekers.
If you're looking for thrills, head to the Cyclone, which is said to be the longest roller coaster in Atlantic Canada. Or, strap into the Cliffhanger, a 52-foot-tall drop tower that'll definitely get your heart pumping.
The park also has classic rides and entertainment like a 70-foot-tall Ferris wheel, a Tilt-a-Whirl, go-karting, mini-golf and more.
If you work up an appetite, you'll find soft-serve ice cream, Kool-Aid slushies, shaved ice, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, poutine, fries, and more available on site.
Calypso Theme Waterpark
Price: $58.99+ per person
When: Opening June 13, 2026
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just 30 minutes from Ottawa in Limoges, Ontario, is Calypso Theme Waterpark, a huge waterpark home to 35 waterslides and more than 100 other attractions.
The park offers restaurants, an arcade, summer parties and more, and is also home to Canada's largest wave pool – twice the size of a normal wave pool with heated water and waves reaching up to nearly 6 feet high.
Those looking for thrills will want to check out "extreme" waterslides like Accelerators, a high-speed inner tube slide where you can race your friends to the bottom, or Adrenaline, a body slide that takes you down at "heart-pumping speeds" and through dizzying twists and turns.
For those looking to take things a bit slower, the park has two themed rivers, Jungle Run and Kongo Expedition, where you'll find calm currents perfect for floating.Calypso Waterpark Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.