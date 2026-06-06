Canada's largest waterpark is 30 mins from Ottawa and it has 35 epic slides
It's the perfect way to cool off this summer. ☀️🌊
Grab your swimsuit! A massive Ontario waterpark will soon be reopening for the summer, and you'll be able to splash your worries away.
If you're looking for the perfect way to cool off this summer, you'll want to plan a visit to this waterpark, which happens to be the biggest waterpark in Canada.
Located just 30 minutes from Ottawa in Limoges, Ontario, is Calypso Theme Waterpark, a huge waterpark home to 35 waterslides and more than 100 other attractions, plus tons of new offerings for summer 2026.
The park, which reopens for the season on June 13, is also home to Canada's largest wave pool – twice the size of a normal wave pool with heated water and waves reaching up to nearly 6 feet high. Consider it the next best thing to taking a dip in the ocean.
Besides the wave pool, park-goers can take a ride on one of the park's many waterslides.
Those looking for thrills will want to check out "extreme" waterslides like Accelerators, a high-speed inner tube slide where you can race your friends to the bottom, or Adrenaline, a body slide that takes you down at "heart-pumping speeds" and through dizzying twists and turns.
There are also more "moderate" slides, like the Black Hole, where you'll take a plunge into a "vortex of darkness" with steep drops and tight turns, and the Boomerango, where riders will board a water raft that shoots up a vertical wall before plunging back down for a big splash.
For those looking to take things a bit slower, the park has two themed rivers, Jungle Run and Kongo Expedition, where you'll find calm currents perfect for floating.
The park also has several all-ages areas, including Kongo Beach, where you can swim in waters heated to a comfortable 28 C or sit back and listen to the sound of the waves, and Jungle Challenge, an area consisting of multiple tropical obstacle courses for kids and adults alike.
This year, Calypso Waterpark is turning up the excitement with an array of new offerings.
Notably, the park's Blue Water Bar is transforming into the ultimate hangout spot for soccer fans, featuring multiple screens showing Canada taking on the world’s best teams, and tons of "soccer-themed" fun.
New for 2026, an arcade will be open on the park's Main Street. Filled with state-of-the-art games and exciting new machines, it'll be the perfect place to have some fun in between waterslide rides and dips in the pool.
This summer, the park will also bring back its popular "Foam Fest," a weekly suds-filled party from Thursday to Sunday packed with music, foam, and fun.
If you work up an appetite during your visit, the park has you covered -- Calypso Waterpark is home to nine restaurants and snack bars, which will be serving up classic bites like sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, cocktails, ice cream and more, as well as tasty new menu items like shawarma.
If you want to bring your own lunch, however, there are also plenty of picnic sites at the park with tables and parasols.
Tickets to the park can be purchased online for $58.99 per person or $53.99 for kids under 1.32 metres tall. Children under 1 metre tall can access the park for free.
You can also buy a season pass to the park that lets you slide all summer long, with prices starting at $79.99 per person.
Calypso Theme Waterpark
Price: $58.99+ per person
When: Opening June 13, 2026
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to lounge on the beach, splash around the water or take on huge waves, rides and slides, Calypso Waterpark is the place to be this summer. Home to Canada's largest wave pool, this gem of a park will leave you breathless.Calypso Waterpark Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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