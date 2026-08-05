In the news today: Mourning Lloyd Robertson, Fast-tracking pipeline, B.C. wildfires
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92
Tributes and condolences are being shared after Canada on Tuesday lost a staple in Canadian TV news with the death of longtime CTV news anchor Lloyd Robertson at the age of 92.
The veteran broadcaster from Stratford, Ontario, got his start at a local radio station in 1952 and landed with the CBC in 1954 before joining CTV in 1976.
Robertson spent 35 years anchoring CTV National News, bidding viewers good night with his trademark sign-off: "That's the kind of day it's been."
He retired in 2011 and passed the torch to Lisa LaFlamme, who said on social media Tuesday that Robertson was a broadcast legend and a personal mentor.
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Workers place pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Business leaders want Ottawa to deliver on economic agenda quickly: KPMG survey
Canadian business leaders are optimistic about Ottawa's economic agenda, but believe it will come down to executing on those priorities as the country stares down threats of fresh tariffs from the U.S.
A new poll by KPMG found that out of 359 people surveyed, 51 per cent say their firm will be better off as a result of the federal government’s economic measures over the next three years.
Many of them want the federal government to prioritize removing red tape and fast-tracking a new West Coast oil pipeline to boost the economy.
The survey was taken before the U.S. threatened to implement new 50 per cent tariffs on a wide-range of Canadian goods beginning Aug. 19, but it still gives insight into how leaders are thinking about the trade volatility.
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In this Aug. 6, 2020 photo, a security officer wearing a face mask stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Many Canadians don't know federal travel advisories can void their insurance: survey
As Canadian travellers pack their bags for vacation, a new survey says most don't know that Ottawa's travel advisories can void their travel insurance and aren't sure how embassies abroad can help them.
The survey commissioned by Global Affairs Canada found just 28 per cent of respondents were aware that changes to the risk level Ottawa attributes to destinations in its travel alerts can change the validity of travel insurance, leading insurers to completely or partially deny claims.
Some Canadians wrongly believe that embassies can help them find jobs abroad or pay to send a dead relative's body home, while others aren't aware the government can lend money to Canadian travellers so they can evacuate.
The report also found Canadians are receptive to travel advice but few check on Ottawa's travel alerts or register for voluntary updates before travelling.
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A property on Okanagan Indian Band land that was destroyed by the Bradley Creek wildfire is seen in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Dry lightning, hot weather expected to increase wildfire conditions in B.C. Interior
As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake in British Columbia is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential of more fires as dry lightning storms are forecast for this week.
Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s, and dry lightning is in the forecast for Thursday.
If it materializes as expected, Chapman says they’ll see more fire starts across the southern Interior, where most of B.C.’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning.
He says the service has helicopters and fixed-wing planes ready to surge to any new starts in what looks to be another challenging week of fighting wildfires.
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Beluga whales as they swim in a tank during a visit to Marineland in Niagara Falls Ontario Canada on June 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Everyone loved Marineland — then the tide turned. A look inside the park's final days
Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is in its final days, marking the end of whale and dolphin captivity in Canada.
Closed to the public since 2024, the park has begun relocating its remaining 30 belugas and four dolphins to aquariums in the U.S. and Spain, with experts calling this the largest whale relocation ever undertaken.
Marineland says the move is critical, as it is running out of funds to care for the animals, and officials say this is the only way to ensure their survival.
Once the transfers are complete, Marineland’s sprawling property near Horseshoe Falls is set to be sold, ending over 60 years as a major tourist destination.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.
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