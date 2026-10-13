Ontario is home to Canada's only elevated park and it gazes over a colourful autumn valley
You can take in the views from above. 🍂
If you're looking for a next-level way to take in the fall colours, you may want to head to this unique park in Ontario.
With towering views of the foliage, crisp air, and crunchy leaves, it's a beautiful spot to experience autumn.
It's a road trip away from Toronto and takes you high above the colours without needing to climb a lookout tower.
Located about two and a half hours from Toronto in the City of St. Thomas, the St. Thomas Elevated Park is Canada's first and only elevated park. Rising 95 feet above the Kettle Creek Valley, it offers "a unique park-in-the-sky experience," according to the website.
The 850-foot-long park sits atop a former railway bridge, offering views of the surrounding landscape from above. In autumn, the valley becomes a vibrant display of red, orange, and gold, with views of a winding river and a picturesque farm below.
You can relax on one of the benches scattered throughout the park and enjoy the colourful treetops and valley views.
The space also doubles as an outdoor art gallery, featuring sculptures and works by local artists, including pieces from the St. Thomas-Elgin Public Art Centre. Murals and creative installations bring some extra charm to the walk.
Beyond the former railway bridge, the route continues along a quiet gravel trail through open fields framed by autumn foliage. The full out-and-back route covers 8.5 kilometres and takes roughly two hours to walk.
To make a day of your visit, you can also stop at the nearby Clovermead Pumpkin Festival for wagon rides, seasonal photo spots, and a whimsical pumpkin village.
For an evening adventure, you can head to Pumpkins After Dark in London, about a 25-minute drive away.
With its elevated walkway and sweeping views of the autumn landscape, this park offers a different perspective on Ontario's fall colours.
St. Thomas Elevated Park
Price: Free
When: 7 days a week, dawn til dusk
Address: 1 Centre Street, St. Thomas, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.