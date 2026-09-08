Police say stray bullet killed Burnaby, B.C., man, 85, in his own home
An 85-year-old man has been shot dead in his own home in Burnaby, B.C., and homicide investigators believe he was struck by a stray bullet fired around a block away, in what they called a "heartbreaking and tragic" incident.
The victim, Chang Yong Cho, was found dead in his home at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, more than 14 hours after police responded to shots-fired reports.
A group of youths is believed to have been involved or have knowledge of the shooting and police were working to locate them, Sgt. Freda Fong with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Preliminary findings led investigators to believe the deceased was an innocent victim who was struck by a stray bullet from the earlier shots-fired incident," the team said.
It said Burnaby RCMP officers had responded to the initial report of shots near 18th Ave. and Humphries Ave. at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
A vehicle thought to be linked to the shooting had fled before police arrived and the initial investigation did not locate any injured victims, the statement said.
It was not until Sunday afternoon that RCMP received a request for a wellness check in an apartment complex in the 7400-block of Kingsway, where officers located Chow with a gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead.
IHIT said it was identifying the victim in an effort to advance the investigation.
"This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss of life," Fong said. "Mr. Cho was simply in his home when his life was suddenly taken, leaving behind a grieving family and loved ones."
Fong urged the youths to come forward and speak with investigators.
"We are also appealing directly to their parents: if you know your child has information about this shooting, please encourage them to do the right thing and come forward. The Cho family deserves answers," she said.
Homicide investigators are looking to speak to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area near 18th Ave. and Humphries Ave. in Burnaby between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on August 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.
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