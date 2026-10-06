Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work
No degree or experience is required.
Air Canada is hiring flight attendants in two Canadian cities right now.
Even though you have to travel for work, you also get travel perks like low fares on flights and discounts on hotels!
You don't need a degree or any previous airline experience for these Air Canada jobs.
Positions are based in Vancouver or Toronto, so you must be willing to relocate if you don't live in or near those cities.
The duties of flight attendants with Air Canada include:
- prioritizing security and executing emergency procedures while ensuring passenger and personal safety
- listening to customers and responding to their needs
- interacting with travellers and ensuring clear communication
- understanding and respecting the aviation industry's regulations and policies
- providing in-flight snacks, meal, and beverage service, including alcoholic drinks
If you get hired, you have to work a minimum of 65 hours per month, and the pay is $34.63 an hour.
There is mandatory eight-week full-time training in Montreal, Toronto or Vancouver that's paid at a lower rate, though.
Air Canada offers a travel program for employees after 28 weeks of work. You can get low fares on flights and special discounts on hotels, car rentals, vacation packages and more that you can also share with friends and family.
You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or its equivalent to apply for a flight attendant job.
A valid Canadian passport that allows you to travel to all countries served by Air Canada is required.
You must be available for shift work in a 24/7 operational environment that includes mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays.
It's preferred that you know how to speak both English and French fluently since the airline offers bilingual services. Proficiency in Greek, Japanese and Mandarin is considered an asset.
Also, you must be punctual to support your team in a fast-paced environment and willing to wear a uniform and adhere to Air Canada's grooming standards for flight attendants.
Flight Attendant
Salary: $34.63 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Vancouver or Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
A valid Canadian passport that allows you to travel to all countries served by Air Canada is required.
You must be available for shift work in a 24/7 operational environment, including mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays.
It's preferred that you can speak both English and French fluently. Proficiency in Greek, Japanese and Mandarin is considered an asset.
You must be punctual to support your team in a fast-paced environment and willing to wear a uniform and adhere to Air Canada's grooming standards for flight attendants.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.