Trade tensions with Canada not on the minds of Republicans at convention

Trade tensions not a concern at GOP convention
Trade tensions not a concern at GOP convention
People arrive at the Republican convention Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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While the trade war between Canada and the United States escalated this week, it's not hitting the radar of party faithful gathered in Dallas for a Republican convention today.

Brian Becker says he doesn't really know anything about the state of the relationship between Canada and the United States.

The unusual convention, billed as "Trump-a-Palooza," is meant to be both a fundraiser and a means to build momentum behind Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections at a time when the president faces very low approval ratings.

Attendees spoke excitedly about seeing President Donald Trump, who is set to headline the event, and about their concerns over election integrity and affordability.

But many say they aren't worried about the relationship with Canada, even as polling shows that Trump's tariffs and his move to rename Lake Ontario are widely unpopular.

Ken Moore says the trade war is just a "interfamily spat" and he believes the two countries will work it out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.  

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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