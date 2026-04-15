Canada's 'most beautiful' university campuses were revealed and so many are by water
One campus is like "an old countryside village in England."
The Canadian universities with the "most beautiful" campuses were revealed.
These places have ocean views, historical limestone architecture, forests, walking trails, and more.
Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked which university in Canada has the most beautiful campus.
With more than 300 comments and 30 universities named, it seems like there are a lot of pretty university campuses in Canada.
The most beautiful campus is the University of British Columbia, according to Canadians.
It's located at the western tip of the Point Grey Peninsula in Vancouver and spans more than 400 hectares. The campus is surrounded by forest on three sides and the ocean on the fourth.
There are mountains on the other side of the water that you can see from campus.
"You can't beat a campus that is right next to the ocean," someone commented.
Another person told Narcity that being able to see the Pacific Ocean and the North Shore Mountains from campus makes it a beautiful spot.
Western University is ranked as the second most beautiful university campus in Canada.
Located in London, Ontario, the campus spans more than 1,300 acres with lots of green space and historic architecture.
"London is called the Forest City for a reason," one person commented. "Lovely and green."
The third most beautiful university campus is Queen's University, according to Canadians.
Located in Kingston, Ontario, it's along the shores of Lake Ontario and has old limestone architecture and an arboretum with rare and unique trees.
Someone told Narcity that Queen's is the most beautiful campus, especially during the spring season when the tulips are in bloom, because of how the colours contrast with the limestone architecture.
McGill University is fourth in this ranking of beautiful campuses.
The downtown campus in Montreal has more than 100 buildings of various architectural styles and is located at the foot of Mount Royal.
A few people commented that Mount Royal being the backdrop of the campus makes it a beautiful place.
Royal Roads University in Victoria, B.C., rounds out the top five of this most beautiful university campuses ranking.
The university's Colwood campus is a national historic site and surrounded by gardens, trails, and old-growth forests. It's on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and has views of the Olympic Mountain range in Washington state.
"Hatley Castle, Esquimalt Lagoon, Japanese and Italian gardens, the list goes on," someone commented.
Here are the rest of the universities in the top 10 of this ranking:
- Bishop's University — 6th
- Acadia University and Trent University — tied for 7th
- University of Toronto — 8th
- University of Victoria — 9th
- Simon Fraser University, St. Francis Xavier University and University of Saskatchewan — tied for 10th
"Bishop's makes you travel to an old countryside village in England," someone commented.
Another person said Trent is "gorgeous" because it's in nature and has a river running through campus.
Canadians told Narcity that the University of Toronto has "beautiful historic buildings" and a campus that's nice for walking.
Just missing out on the top 10, the University of New Brunswick, the University of Guelph and Mount Allison University are tied for 11th in this ranking.
Then, Carleton University, York University, University of Windsor, Dalhousie University and McMaster University are tied for 12th.
After that, these campuses were only mentioned a few times: University of Alberta, Université Laval, Brock University, Nipissing University, Memorial University of Newfoundland, University of Waterloo, University of Winnipeg, University of Toronto Mississuaga and Université de Montréal.