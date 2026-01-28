University of Toronto dominated Canadian schools in this world's best universities ranking

It's the only Canadian university in the top 25!

exterior of university of toronto building during winter

University of Toronto building.

A new world's best universities ranking named the University of Toronto as the top school in this country.

The other post-secondary schools in Canada on this list don't even come close to it!

On January 28, TIME released the World's Top Universities of 2026 ranking.

It's based on three key pillars: academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

TIME and Statista analyzed post-secondary institutions and scored them on each pillar. Then, the individual pillar scores were aggregated into a final score, which was used to rank the universities.

Here are the top 10 universities in the world for 2026, according to TIME:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Yale University
  3. Stanford University
  4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  5. University of Chicago
  6. Harvard University
  7. University of Cambridge
  8. Imperial College London
  9. University of Michigan
  10. University of Pennsylvania

Only schools in the U.S. and the U.K. made the top 10, and you have to go a bit further down the list to find the Canadian universities.

The University of Toronto is Canada's highest-ranking school in this new list from TIME.

It's the 24th best university in the world, while the University of British Columbia is 33rd, the University of Alberta is 73rd, McMaster University is 90th, and the University of Calgary is 95th.

After that, the University of Manitoba is 136th, the University of Waterloo is 148th, and McGill University is 154th.

Usually, McGill is one of the top three Canadian schools in these university rankings, but it didn't even make the top 100 of the World's Top Universities of 2026 list.

Then, the University of Montreal is 169th, the University of Saskatchewan is 175th, and Simon Fraser University is 187th.

Here are the rest of the Canadian universities and where they rank on the list:

  • Laval University — 202nd
  • University of Victoria — 215th
  • University of New Brunswick — 266th
  • Western University — 271st
  • University of Guelph — 289th
  • Memorial University of Newfoundland — 295th
  • Dalhousie University — 354th
  • Queen's University — 372nd
  • Carleton University — 387th
  • University of Regina — 415th
  • University of Windsor — 427th
  • University of Ottawa — 447th
  • Lakehead University — 464th
  • Brock University — 471st

There are 500 schools in the World's Top Universities of 2026 ranking put out by TIME, and 25 of those are Canadian.

