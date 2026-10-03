I'm an Ottawa local and these are the 8 mistakes I see tourists make all the time
I've lived here my whole life, so let me save you some trouble 🫶
I was born and raised in Ottawa and lived there my whole life, so I'd like to think I know the city inside and out.
For a tourist or someone who's never been before, though, I'm sure there are a few local quirks and Ottawa-specific things you might not know about... or know to avoid if you've only read the classic travel guides.
So, from someone who's all too familiar with the capital, these are the eight mistakes I always see tourists make — and what you should do instead.
1. Spending too much time in the ByWard Market
When you hear about Ottawa or look up things to do in the city, unsurprisingly, the ByWard Market will probably be one of the first options you see.
And I actually don't think you should skip it — but you also shouldn't spend all your time there.
There are a few good restaurants, it's nice to walk around and see the market stalls in the summer, and the area has also gotten some cool new events and artsy updates recently.
But beyond that, I think you'd get a lot more value going beyond the ByWard Market to places like the Glebe, Old Ottawa South, Westboro, Hintonburg and even out to the suburbs, depending on your vibe.
You'll get a much less "touristy" experience and see more of what day-to-day life in Ottawa actually looks like.
2. Not realizing how spread out Ottawa is
Speaking of neighbourhoods in Ottawa, I've talked to people who are only in the capital for a short time... but plan things all over the city and don't realize how big it actually is.
If you don't have a car (like many tourists might not) and plan something in Orleans in the morning but want to visit Tanger Outlets in Kanata at night, you're looking at a pretty long ride on OC Transpo or an overpriced Uber.
If you come to Ottawa, you should definitely separate your days and itinerary by area.
Or, if you have a car, you can spread things out a little bit more — but don't forget about rush hour on the 417.
3. Not accounting for Ottawa's weather
Ottawa's weather is a genuine mystery to me. I have no clue why it snows one day in April and then the next it's 15 C.
If you're coming during the transition from winter to summer (aka "spring"), you really don't know what the weather will hold.
Whether it's rain, snow, mud or sun, you should pack clothes for any circumstance and hope for the best!
4. Buying generic souvenirs
I won't tell you not to buy something if you really like it, but paying $80 for a hoodie that just says "Canada" on it or $30 for an Ottawa mug seems kind of wild to me.
In my opinion, there are so many cool local shops that would make far better souvenirs than the super generic Canadian ones.
I'd pop into Milk Shop in the ByWard Market for cute stickers, pins, home decor and accessories any day.
You could also check out Goody Mart, Bellwethers Vintage or Darling Vintage for cool clothing finds — or head to the Mud Oven and paint a fun dish or teapot.
To me, making a memory and having something to remember it by is a much better way to experience the city than anything else.
5. Relying solely on transit in the winter
I'm not a public transit hater by any means, and the LRT in Ottawa has come in clutch for me many times since its expansion.
If you're coming in the winter, though, don't expect a seamless experience.
Without fail, the LRT will stop working in the winter because of snow or whatever else is going on, and you don't want that to happen on a day when you really need it.
To be fair, they do run a replacement bus, but it won't be as fast, and it'll also be pretty packed.
Instead, I'd plan to use transit as plan A, but be ready to grab an Uber or rent a car for plan B if you need to.
And if you're here in the summer, you're not necessarily safe either.
If you need to be somewhere at a certain time, always plan your route to get there 30 minutes early... trust me.
6. Skipping the surrounding areas
Ottawa is great and all, but most people don't realize it's way bigger than downtown and the suburbs.
Just about 30 minutes from downtown is Manotick — one of my favourite day trips from Ottawa. It's technically part of the capital, but it feels totally different from the rest of the city and has lots of small-town charm.
I also really love going to Gatineau Park for hikes (so don't skip it), plus Calabogie for nature and cottage vibes.
And if you're really feeling wild, you've got Montreal or Kingston only about two hours away by car.
7. Falling for tourist traps
If you want to go on a boat cruise down the Canal, you do you. But would I do that when I can walk along the Canal for free or rent a kayak or paddleboard at Dow's Lake for less?
Absolutely not.
Same with guided tours — if they're your thing, I won't knock you, but I think you'd be much better off doing a free audio tour or just exploring the city at your own pace.
Save that money for a good meal at one of my favourite restaurants instead!
8. Paying full price for museums
Ottawa has a great collection of museums, and I love pretty much all of them, but I'd never pay full price.
If you want to spend a long time there, I get buying a ticket, but local museums offer free admission from 5 to 7 or 8 p.m. on Thursdays (like the Museum of Nature), and others are free every day for the last hour.
From a tourist perspective, you probably have a lot you want to see and do and don't want to spend all day in one museum anyway, so I think taking advantage of the free times is a great way to see them while saving a little cash.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.