7 tourist spots in Ottawa to skip if you want to avoid the crowds (and save your money)
Not every Ottawa attraction is worth the hype, the crowds, or the price 👀
If you're visiting Ottawa for a weekend or planning a longer trip to the city, you'll find everything from the must-see sights to underrated local favourites.
And I'm all for checking out the popular spots because, at the end of the day, it's your trip and you should spend it however you want.
After growing up in Ottawa, though, I won't pretend that every activity is worth the crowds or the price tag.
If one of these places is at the top of your bucket list, go for it.
But if you're looking to save a little money and skip some of the busiest tourist spots, these are the seven places I'd personally pass on — plus where I'd go instead.
1. National museums (during paid hours)
Ottawa's museums are genuinely great.
The National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum, and all the others are all worth visiting at least once.
That said, I almost never pay to go.
Many of Ottawa's major museums have free admission during certain evening hours (usually from 5-7 or 8 pm.m), and I've taken advantage of that more times than I can count.
Sure, you might not have time to read every single sign in every single exhibit, but I've always had plenty of time to see what I wanted without feeling rushed.
If you do want to spend all day exploring, I'd recommend getting there right when the museum opens rather than going during the busiest part of the day.
I'd happily put the money I saved on admission toward one of Ottawa's must-visit restaurants instead.
2. Touristy souvenir shops
If you spend any time downtown, you'll probably walk past plenty of generic souvenir shops selling Canada hoodies, mugs, and maple syrup.
And absolutely no shade to them.
I just personally struggle to justify spending close to $90 on a sweatshirt that says "Canada".
Instead, I'd shop local!
Pick up a vintage jacket from one of Ottawa's second-hand stores, check out boutiques on Bank or Elgin Street (or in the Byward Market), grab some handmade jewellery from a small shop, or spend your money on a unique experience instead.
I'd much rather paint my own pottery at the Mud Oven and leave with something I actually made than pick up a souvenir mug I could buy anywhere.
3. Zak's Diner
Don't hate me... but this one's just never really lived up to the hype.
Zak's was the place to go when I was in high school, so I've eaten there more than a few times over the years.
I know a lot of Ottawans love it, and the all-day breakfast is definitely a point in their favour.
That said, I've always found it pretty pricey for what it is, especially when there are other diners in Ottawa that I enjoy more.
If Zak's has always been on your Ottawa bucket list, by all means, go.
But personally, I'd head to the King Eddy or one of my other favourite restaurants where I think the food is just as good (if not better) for the price.
4. Sparks Street
I know Sparks Street is on almost every Ottawa itinerary, but I don't think it's worth going out of your way for (most of the time).
During festival season, it can get super crowded, especially when events like Ribfest, Winterlude, and Buskerfest are happening.
I've been to Ribfest many times over the years, and I have some great childhood memories there, but I haven't enjoyed it quite as much as an adult.
The prices seem to go up every year, and I wouldn't say the food's improved enough to match.
Outside of festivals and events, though, I've always found Sparks Street pretty quiet.
There are a few solid restaurants and bars, but for somewhere that's described as Ottawa's "iconic pedestrian mall", it's never been a place I tell people to visit.
Instead, I'd walk down Bank Street or Elgin Street. You'll find plenty of local shops, cafés, and restaurants, and there's usually a lot more to check out along the way.
5. CF Rideau Centre
If you're already downtown, it can be pretty tempting to pop into the Rideau Centre. Honestly, though, I'd probably skip it.
Like most malls, you'll find stores like H&M, Zara, Uniqlo, and Aritzia — and that's great if you need to do some shopping, but you can find those stores almost anywhere.
If you're visiting Ottawa, I'd spend that time checking out the local businesses instead.
Places like Milk Shop, Bellwethers Vintage, Goody Mart, or shops in the Glebe and Westboro feel a lot more unique to the city.
6. Commissioner's Park
Outside of the Tulip Festival, I've never really thought, "Oh, I should go spend the afternoon at Commissioners Park."
That said, I do love the Little Italy and Dow's Lake areas, and they're definitely worth exploring if you're already nearby.
During the festival, though, the park gets super busy.
Finding parking can be hard, the walking paths get crowded with people taking photos, and the food trucks can be pretty expensive for something as simple as lemonade or ice cream.
I'd still recommend seeing the tulips at least once because they really are beautiful. But if you want to avoid the big crowds and don't mind seeing the tulips elsewhere, Major's Hill Park is a great option.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.