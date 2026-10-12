Turkey gravy sold in Canada is being urgently recalled on Thanksgiving weekend

Officials say it could cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."

Grocery store aisle in Canada.

A brand of turkey gravy sold in Canada has been recalled because it contains undeclared mustard.

Wwphoto | Dreamstime
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A brand of turkey gravy sold in Canada has been recalled because it contains undeclared mustard.

Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy is sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product contains mustard, which is not included on its label.

Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy. Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy, as shown in this handout photo provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, has been recalled because it contains undeclared mustard. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The agency says the recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported reactions associated with the product.

It says the turkey gravy should not be consumed by anyone who is allergic or sensitive to mustard and is advising customers not to distribute or sell it.

The agency is investigating and says it is verifying that the product is being removed from the marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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