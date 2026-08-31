Statistics Canada is hiring for jobs that pay you up to $90,000 a year to travel
You'll work as part of a survey collection team.
Statistics Canada is hiring for positions that require travel across the country.
The salary for these Government of Canada jobs is up to $90,000 a year.
The federal statistical agency has openings in the Centre for Health Data Integration and Direct Measures, which produces statistics on health indicators such as chronic conditions, oral health, infectious disease, environmental contaminants, and more.
Collection Direct Health Measures Specialists work as part of the survey collection team that travels across Canada to gather direct health measures information and assist with laboratory processing.
During collection periods, employees must be available for continuous travel anywhere in the country.
These specialists report to the Temporary Examination Centre to conduct surveys and gather information, and the centre relocates to a new site somewhere in Canada approximately every six weeks.
Employees are allowed a weekend visit home approximately every three weeks for four days.
Accommodations, transportation and per diems are provided to employees during collection periods.
The salary for these Statistics Canada jobs is $71,741 to $90,184 per year.
You need a diploma from a post-secondary institution in medical laboratory technology or a medical laboratory assistant program.
Also, you must have experience in:
- performing direct health measures on a variety of populations, such as adults, children, individuals with physical or mental limitations or the elderly, and following standardized procedures
- working in a laboratory processing and analyzing biological specimens like blood and urine
- performing human phlebotomy following standardized procedures on a variety of populations such as children, the elderly and individuals with physical or mental limitations
Knowledge of the theory, principles and practice of physical measures tests is required.
You also need knowledge of physical measures testing protocols and how to interpret test results, laboratory equipment, quality control concepts and procedures related to processing biological specimens, and laboratory safety regulations and procedures.
A valid certification from the Canadian Society of Medical Laboratory Science as a Medical Laboratory Technologist/Assistant or the equivalent provincial certification as a Medical Laboratory Technologist/Assistant is required for this job.
You must be able to work shifts (including evenings and weekends), statutory holidays, and overtime based on operational needs.
Also, you need to have a valid Canadian driver's licence.
The closing date for this job posting is March 31, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Collection Direct Health Measures Specialist — Medical Laboratory Technologist/Assistant
Salary: $71,741 to $90,184
Company: Statistics Canada
Who Should Apply: You need a diploma from a post-secondary institution in medical laboratory technology or a medical laboratory assistant program.
Also, you must have experience in:
- performing direct health measures on a variety of populations, such as adults, children, individuals with physical or mental limitations or the elderly, and following standardized procedures
- working in a laboratory processing and analyzing biological specimens like blood and urine
- performing human phlebotomy following standardized procedures on a variety of populations such as children, the elderly and individuals with physical or mental limitations
Knowledge of the theory, principles and practice of physical measures tests is required.
You also need knowledge of physical measures testing protocols and how to interpret test results, operating laboratory equipment, quality control concepts and procedures related to processing biological specimens, and laboratory safety regulations and procedures.
A valid certification from the Canadian Society of Medical Laboratory Science as a Medical Laboratory Technologist/Assistant or the equivalent provincial certification as a Medical Laboratory Technologist/Assistant is required.
You must be able to work shifts, evenings, weekends, statutory holidays, and overtime based on operational needs.
Also, you need to have a valid Canadian driver's licence.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.