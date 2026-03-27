My tried and true best Vancouver restaurants for a great meal under $20
And yes, one of these meals does cost $2.50.
The list of the best restaurants in Vancouver goes on and on — but the list of cheap eats? A lot smaller.
Still, if you know where to look (as locals do), you can find some solid meals for under $20.
Sure, splurge on those big events — birthdays, breakup celebrations, graduations, girls' nights out and everything in between. But on the other 340-ish days of the year, when you are in fact a regular person with bills and an interest in adding to your savings account, sometimes you just want a genuinely good, affordable meal.
And yes — despite what the housing market might suggest — those places do exist here. You just have to know where to look.
Buckle up. These are my tried-and-true under-$20 favourites for a rainy Vancouver day (which is to say, almost all days).
Mangia’s
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian sandwiches
Address: 2690 Granville Street
Why You Need To Go: There's genuinely nothing quite like a classic turkey sandwich.
Maybe it's the nostalgia talking, maybe this wasn't your mom's go-to for school lunch like it was mine — but it just hits all the right notes every time. A classic deli sandwich at Mangia's costs $11.99 for a small and $14.59 for the regular. But as goes with any good deli, the small is never truly small and a more than adequate lunch for any self-proclaimed girl dinner person. Mangia's is the sister spot to Jo's Italian Deli, which explains why everything tastes like someone's grandmother was involved in its making.
Ramen Danbo
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese ramen
Address: 1333 Robson Street
Why You Need To Go: Ugh! A staple. The classic ramen (my personal favourite — I'm basic, what can I say) only costs $12.95. It's filling, delicious, affordable, efficient, and one of my top three rainy weather comfort food spots in the city. The bad news is that pretty much everyone else in Vancouver agrees with me, so prepare to stand in line.
Frying Pan
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Korean fried chicken
Address: 505 Burrard Street
Why You Need To Go: This place is quietly giving DownLow Chicken a rightful run for its money. The fried chicken sandwich is arguably one of the best in the city and starts at $14.50. Plus, they have waffle fries, so...case closed.
Pho Goodness
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 4160 Main Street
Why You Need To Go: Every time I say I'm going to write about Pho Goodness (which should tell you how often it comes up in my household), my boyfriend immediately asks me not to "blow up" this spot. Unfortunately for him, I don't believe in gatekeeping — especially when it comes to my go-to pho in the entire city. So please act accordingly.
A classic pho is around $16 and you would be entirely remiss to not make it spicy with the pho peanut sate for an extra $1.95.
Bon’s Off Broadway
Price: Basically free
Cuisine: Diner breakfast
Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street
Why You Need To Go: This is not a drill.
Bon's Off Broadway still, all these years later, offers a $2.95 classic breakfast. It defies inflation, logic, and several laws of physics. Literally cheaper than your Starbucks coffee. It's not fancy and not the most aesthetic... but it is basically free. Besides, who doesn't love a greasy spoon moment now and again?
Skewers Souvlaki Pita Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 26 Powell Street
Why You Need To Go: Yes, this one does creep toward the $20 mark with tip, but for good reason. A chicken or pork gyro is $15, and the 5-ounce platters hit $18. It's easily some of the most authentic Greek I've had in the city (and I am qualified to speak on authenticity since I spent two full weeks in Greece four summer ago).
Pressato
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 386 Robson Street
Why You Need To Go: A fluffy, golden focaccia sandwich — need I say more?
It's not only delicious, but supposedly you get "good value" for the salami. (This is according to an Italian person whose father makes his own salami, so you know you can trust it.
Sandwiches run $16–$18 (the higher end of our price range), but will keep you full for hours. Pressato makes the trip to Robson worth it. (Which is saying a lot, because I really don't like going to Robson).
Tacofino
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1025 Mainland Street
Why You Need To Go: Sometimes, we don't need to reinvent the wheel. You've heard it before for a reason...Tacofino.
I'm including it now because they finally brought the once-Tofino-only fish burrito to the city, and it's too good not to try at least once. Burritos run $15–$19 and are hearty (quite filling, if you ask me), and tacos are $8.50 each. It's reliable, consistent, and exactly what you expect, in a good way.
Hunnybee
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 789 Gore Avenue
Why You Need To Go: If you're interested in a less greasy spoon breakfast option, Honeybee is your spot. Their breakfast sandwiches for $10 feel far more expensive than they are.
Even the priciest item on the brunch menu (savoury ricotta pancakes at $16) stays well within budget while still feeling like a complete treat.
Koi Sushi
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 4532 W 10th Avenue
Why You Need To Go: Is it the best sushi in Vancouver? No. But is there a $16 combo that offers any three items and miso soup? Yes.
Is it still better than any sushi you'd find in Toronto? Also yes. And sometimes, that is the only kind of math that matters.
Jo's Italian Deli
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2505 Alma Street
Why You Need To Go: A UBC-student staple for a reason — $11.59 pasta with focaccia. In this economy? Jo's also doubles as an adorable little deli, so you can grab pasta and sauce on your way out and pretend you're going to cook at home.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.