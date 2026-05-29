Toronto is getting a double-decker bus where you can sip afternoon tea and bite into pastries
It has panoramic city views.
Pinkies up! You can enjoy a little taste of London life right here in Toronto.
A new afternoon tea is coming to the city, but it isn't your usual sipping experience. You can dine on a bright pink double-decker bus, and it's like a British daydream come to life.
A pink double-decker bus.High Sociétéa
High Sociétéa is Canada's first on-the-go afternoon tea. It includes a city tour, live violin, and an immersive theatrical experience beneath a panoramic glass roof with 180-degree city views.
The bus interior is complete with soft floral booths, golden accents, and elegant vibes where you can sip tea like royalty.
"I wanted to create a space that honours connection, nostalgia, and the kind of joy that stays with you," founder Veruschka Mungroo said in a press release.
A pink bus interior with flowers.High Sociétéa
"Not just a beautiful experience, but a meaningful one. One where people can make memories, as I have with my mother. And Toronto, with its rich multicultural tapestry and deep appreciation for community, felt like a natural home for it."
There are multiple packages to choose from, featuring teas, seasonal non-alcoholic rosé, and tea sandwiches and pastries.
Menu items include Smoked Salmon & Herbed Cream Cheese sandwiches, Goat Cheese & Fig Tarts, Red Velvet Cupcakes, and a Trio of Seasonal Fruit Infusion Scones.
Tea pastries on a tray.High Sociétéa
Mungroo immigrated from South Africa eight years ago, and supporting women and fellow immigrants is something important to her. Every six months, women from local shelters will be invited to serve as guests of honour on complimentary trips.
"Every woman deserves to feel special and celebrated," Mungroo said.
High Sociétéa runs for 90 minutes and will be available Thursday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting June 2026.
After June, tours will take place from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The experience is available to book online, so start picking out your finest tea attire.
High Sociétéa
People standing outside a pink bus.
Price: $125 + per person
When: Starting June 4, 2026
Address: Downtown Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.