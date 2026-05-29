Toronto is getting a double-decker bus where you can sip afternoon tea and bite into pastries

It has panoramic city views.

A pink double-decker bus. Right: A pink bus interior with flowers.

An afternoon tea experience in Toronto.

High Sociétéa
Lead Writer, Travel

Pinkies up! You can enjoy a little taste of London life right here in Toronto.

A new afternoon tea is coming to the city, but it isn't your usual sipping experience. You can dine on a bright pink double-decker bus, and it's like a British daydream come to life.

A pink double-decker bus. A pink double-decker bus.High Sociétéa

High Sociétéa is Canada's first on-the-go afternoon tea. It includes a city tour, live violin, and an immersive theatrical experience beneath a panoramic glass roof with 180-degree city views.

The bus interior is complete with soft floral booths, golden accents, and elegant vibes where you can sip tea like royalty.

"I wanted to create a space that honours connection, nostalgia, and the kind of joy that stays with you," founder Veruschka Mungroo said in a press release.

A pink bus interior with flowers. A pink bus interior with flowers.High Sociétéa

"Not just a beautiful experience, but a meaningful one. One where people can make memories, as I have with my mother. And Toronto, with its rich multicultural tapestry and deep appreciation for community, felt like a natural home for it."

There are multiple packages to choose from, featuring teas, seasonal non-alcoholic rosé, and tea sandwiches and pastries.

Menu items include Smoked Salmon & Herbed Cream Cheese sandwiches, Goat Cheese & Fig Tarts, Red Velvet Cupcakes, and a Trio of Seasonal Fruit Infusion Scones.

Tea pastries on a tray. Tea pastries on a tray.High Sociétéa

Mungroo immigrated from South Africa eight years ago, and supporting women and fellow immigrants is something important to her. Every six months, women from local shelters will be invited to serve as guests of honour on complimentary trips.

"Every woman deserves to feel special and celebrated," Mungroo said.

High Sociétéa runs for 90 minutes and will be available Thursday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting June 2026.

After June, tours will take place from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The experience is available to book online, so start picking out your finest tea attire.

High Sociétéa

\u200bPeople standing outside a pink bus.

People standing outside a pink bus.

High Sociétéa

Price: $125 + per person

When: Starting June 4, 2026

Address: Downtown Toronto, ON

High Sociétéa Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
high tea toronto things to do in toronto afternoon tea toronto
Toronto Canada Things To Do Things To Do
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

11 things you should absolutely never buy at Dollarama, from someone who learned the hard way

Save your money!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 26 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won!

This Ontario village with powdery sand beaches was named among Canada's best spots to live

Pack your bags!

TTC is hiring for these jobs that pay up to $202,000 a year and $50 an hour

There are open positions in the trades.

Canada's US travel advisory was just updated — Here's what summer visitors should know

Heading stateside? Listen up! 👀

7 things I honestly don't miss about Canada, after leaving for the USA

Hear me out...

Product recalls for vitamins, pizza, kettles and more have been issued at Costco recently

You might have these items at home.