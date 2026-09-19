Canada's defence minister calls U.S. deal on Greenland 'encouraging'

U.S.-Greenland deal 'encouraging': minister
U.S.-Greenland deal 'encouraging': minister
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty speaks during a visit to General Dynamics in London, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne
Writer

National Defence Minister David McGuinty says the United States' deal to boost its military presence in Greenland while keeping the island under Danish control is "encouraging." 

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has a deal with Denmark after months of threatening to take the island by force from the NATO ally.

The office of Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, says the agreement will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly, but parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Saturday, McGuinty says it's encouraging that the U.S. and Greenland have found a way to move forward together.

He also says Arctic nations are coming together, adding that it's encouraging NATO allies understand that the Arctic is part of their responsibilities. 

With his return to the White House last year, Trump called on Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States, and wouldn't rule out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2026. 

--With files from The Associated Press

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 18 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

Maxmillions are available!

Ontario is getting new Costco stores this year and here's when you can shop at the warehouses

The opening dates are coming up soon!

Canada's new winter forecast reveals which parts of the country will be the snowiest

Storms, lake-effect snow, whiteouts and "severe" cold are expected.

A Canadian airline just ranked #1 in the world for leisure travel and it's not who you'd expect

It's been named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the eighth time. ✈️

Canada Pension Plan payments are going out early and you can get over $1,500 in September

The average payment is more than $800!

Ontario has a 'mini Europe' with misty waterways and cozy autumn villages

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

8 Toronto neighbourhoods that I would never live in (from a local)

Let me explain! 😬

I compared Walmart and Costco's prices for basic household essentials — One came out on top

The results might surprise you!

Liberals not promising to sanction NHL's Alex Ovechkin over Putin commercial

Ukraine advocates ask Ottawa to sanction Ovechkin