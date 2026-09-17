B.C. Conservative leader Findlay says she's 'not going anywhere,' vows to stay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay is vowing to stay on as the British Columbia Conservative leader, saying she is "not going anywhere" after a series of defections that have depleted the Opposition ranks.
She told an audience at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver that those who have quit the caucus are welcome to have a conversation about coming back, but "it has to happen now," because Premier David Eby could call an election "as early as tomorrow."
Nine legislators have quit the caucus since Findlay won the job in May, with defectors complaining about her leadership, the party's direction, and an ideological push that one of them said was a "hard right."
Findlay addressed reporters after the speech, saying the Conservatives are a “young party” that is still feeling “growing pains.”
She says her team is excited about “probably heading into a provincial election very soon.”
Findlay, who was flanked by about a dozen legislators, says she's open to talking to anyone who wants to rejoin the party, and she has been speaking to a number of former caucus members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.
By Nono Shen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.