B.C. premier calls byelection in riding where Conservative leader set to run
B.C. Premier David Eby has called a byelection for next month in the riding of Abbotsford-Mission, where embattled Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is set to run.
The seat became vacant when Conservative MLA Reann Gasper resigned earlier this month to give Findlay a chance to get a seat in the legislature.
A statement from Eby's office says voting day is set for Saturday, Sept. 26.
Findlay was elected party leader in May but her tenure has been far from smooth, with six MLAs leaving her caucus to sit as independents this month, including five in the span of a week.
The defectors have questioned her leadership and the direction in which she is taking the party, with one suggesting she was "unelectable."
Findlay is set to host a press conference in Richmond on Monday with the B.C. Conservative caucus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026
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