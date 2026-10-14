The festive holiday train is lighting up cities and towns across Canada soon
Train cars are decorated with holiday lights.
The magical CPKC Holiday Train will travel through Canada during the holiday season.
You can see festive lights and musical performances as the train stops in cities, towns and communities across the country soon.
Recently, the railway company announced that the festive CPKC Holiday Train is back for 2026 with stops all over Canada in November and December.
There are two holiday trains, a Canadian train and a U.S. train, but the routes are in both countries and boxcars on each train are decorated with reindeer, Christmas trees, snowflakes and more holiday-themed lights.
In 2026, the holiday train routes will stop at almost 200 locations in Canada and the U.S., including more than 100 cities, towns and communities in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
These festive holiday trains will travel thousands of miles on the 32-day journey in November and December, so some events will happen during the day.
The holiday-themed lights will stay on as the trains travel on the CPKC rail network, even during the day.
It's free to attend the CPKC Holiday Train events in Canada, but you're asked to bring a food or monetary donation for the local food bank to help provide meals and support during the holiday season.
CPKC Holiday Train.CPKC
Here are all of the CPKC Holiday Train stops in Canada for 2026:
- Montreal, Quebec — November 19 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Montreal West EXO Commuter Station
- Beaconsfield, Quebec — November 19 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station
- Milton, Ontario — November 20 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre (5234 Kelso Road)
- Hamilton, Ontario — November 20 from 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard opposite Gage Park
- Cambridge/Galt, Ontario — November 21 from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
- Ayr, Ontario — November 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
- Woodstock, Ontario — November 21 from 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
- London, Ontario — November 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street
- Chatham, Ontario — November 22 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center (565 Richmond Street)
- Windsor, Ontario — November 22 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue
- Lac-Mégantic, Quebec — November 23 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux & Rue Maisonneuve
- Sherbrooke, Quebec — November 23 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at CPKC Station Parking (795 Rue de la Rand)
- Farnham, Quebec — November 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 191 Rue Victoria
- Kahnawake, Quebec — November 24 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Old Malone Road
- Saint-Constant, Quebec — November 24 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the rail crossing on the east side of Sainte Catherine EXO Station
- Delson, Quebec — November 24 from 6:55 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at 1 Chemin de la Gare
- Saint-Mathieu, Quebec — November 24 from 7:50 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at École Jacques-Barclay (368 Rue Principale)
- Lacolle, Quebec — November 24 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 10 Rue Sainte-Marie
- Finch, Ontario — November 28 from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
- Merrickville, Ontario — November 28 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of the Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
- Smiths Falls, Ontario — November 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smiths Falls Train Station (63 Victoria Avenue)
- Perth, Ontario — November 28 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing
- Belleville, Ontario — November 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. west of the storage facility on Keegan Parkway
- Trenton, Ontario — November 29 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
- Brighton, Ontario — November 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. east of railway crossing on Prince Edward Street
- Bowmanville, Ontario — November 29 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
- Oshawa, Ontario — November 29 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive behind Walmart
- Toronto, Ontario — November 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road
- Vaughan, Ontario — November 30 from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at CPKC railway crossing on Nashville Road near the Old Grain Elevator
- Springwater (Midhurst), Ontario — November 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at 2231 Nursery Road
- MacTier, Ontario — November 30 from 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
- Parry Sound, Ontario — November 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station (1 Avenue Road)
- Shawanaga, Ontario — November 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
- Rutter, Ontario — November 30 from 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
- Sudbury, Ontario — November 30 from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street
- Cartier, Ontario — December 1 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at 3 Spencer Avenue
- Chapleau, Ontario — December 1 from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 50 Dufferin Street
- White River, Ontario — December 1 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 102 Winnipeg Street
- Mobert, Ontario — December 2 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office
- Heron Bay, Ontario — December 2 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at ESSO Building
- Marathon, Ontario — December 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Curling Club on Stevens Avenue
- Schreiber, Ontario — December 2 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard
- Nipigon, Ontario — December 2 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 60 Front Street across from town hall
- Thunder Bay, Ontario — December 2 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 440 Syndicate Avenue
- Ignace, Ontario — December 3 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at CPKC Train Station
- Dryden, Ontario — December 3 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Queen Street & Earl Avenue
- Vermilion Bay, Ontario — December 3 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bay Street Railway Crossing
- Kenora, Ontario — December 3 from 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the wholesale store on 8th Avenue South
- Ingolf, Ontario — December 3 from 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at Mile 31.3
- Whitemouth, Manitoba — December 3 from 6:35 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. at Whitemouth Hotel (Railway Avenue)
- Winnipeg, Manitoba — December 3 from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at Panet Road & Molson Street
- Portage La Prairie, Manitoba — December 5 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 390 1st Street NW
- Carberry, Manitoba — December 5 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 4th Avenue between Main Street & Simcoe Street
- Brandon, Manitoba — December 5 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Rosser Ave Railway Crossing
- Virden, Manitoba — December 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the north side of the tracks at 5th Avenue South between Lyson Street and Ashburton Street
- Moosomin, Saskatchewan — December 6 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the north side of the railway tracks at 1001 Front Street
- Broadview, Saskatchewan — December 6 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CPKC Station on Front Street
- Indian Head, Saskatchewan — December 6 from 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Railway Street & Highway 56 Railway Crossing
- Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan — December 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Pacific Ave & Ontario Street
- Regina, Saskatchewan — December 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2001 Dewdney Avenue
- Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan — December 7 from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. at 3 Manitoba Street
- Swift Current, Saskatchewan — December 7 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 3rd Ave & North Railway east of CPKC Station
- Maple Creek, Saskatchewan — December 8 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Pacific Avenue
- Medicine Hat, Alberta — December 8 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Queen & North Railway Street east of CPKC Station
- Tilley, Alberta — December 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the southeast side of the Highway 876 railway crossing
- Brooks, Alberta — December 8 from 6:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. behind the civic building on 1st Avenue
- Gleichen, Alberta — December 8 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 3rd Avenue & Crowfoot Street
- Calgary, Alberta — December 11 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson C-Train Station
- Blackfalds, Alberta — December 12 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CPKC tracks on Gregg Street between Broadway Avenue & Womacks Road
- Lacombe, Alberta — December 12 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Len Thompson Fish Pond
- Ponoka, Alberta — December 12 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 50 Street & 47 Avenue
- Wetaskiwin, Alberta — December 12 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 4009 50 Street
- Millet, Alberta — December 12 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 50th Street Railway Pedestrian Crossing
- Leduc, Alberta — December 12 from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 50th Avenue & 47th Street
- Josephburg, Alberta — December 13 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Moyer Recreational Center (54596 Range Road 215)
- Edmonton, Alberta — December 13 from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at 7935 Gateway Boulevard
- Innisfail, Alberta — December 14 from 12:55 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. at 50 Street railway crossing
- Olds, Alberta — December 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 50 Street railway crossing
- Didsbury, Alberta — December 14 from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. at 20 Street & 18 Avenue
- Airdrie, Alberta — December 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nose Creek Park
- Cochrane, Alberta — December 15 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. behind the provincial building between 4th Avenue & 2nd Avenue
- Stoney Nakoda, Alberta — December 15 from 4:25 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Morley Trading Post Station
- Canmore, Alberta — December 15 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Railway Pedestrian Crossing behind Save On Foods
- Banff, Alberta — December 15 from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 at CPKC Train Station on Railway Avenue
- Golden, B.C. — December 16 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at 7-11 store (10 Avenue)
- Revelstoke, B.C. — December 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Victoria Road
- Sicamous, B.C. — December 17 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Highway 1 & Silver Sand Road
- Canoe, B.C. — December 17 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at 50 Street & Canoe Beach Drive
- Salmon Arm, B.C. — December 17 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 51 Lake Shore Drive NE
- Notch Hill, B.C. — December 17 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1639 Notch Hill Road
- Chase, B.C. — December 18 from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Shuswap Avenue & Ash Drive
- Kamloops, B.C. — December 18 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sandman Center on Lorne Street
- Savona, B.C. — December 18 from 7:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Savona Access Road & Savona Street
- Ashcroft, B.C. — December 18 from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Railway Avenue between 4 & 5 Street
- Lytton, B.C. — December 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. at Station Road
- Agassiz, B.C. — December 19 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Agra Center (6800 Pioneer Avenue)
- Haney/Maple Ridge, B.C. — December 19 from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. across from Billy Miner Pub
- Pitt Meadows, B.C. — December 19 from 9:05 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. at Harris Road & Advent Road
- North Portal, Saskatchewan — December 20 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1st Street railway crossing
- Estevan, Saskatchewan — December 20 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at CPKC Station (7 Street)
- Port Moody, B.C. — December 20 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at 300 Ioco Road
- Weyburn, Saskatchewan — December 20 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 512 Railway Ave
- Port Coquitlam, B.C. — December 20 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road & Wilson Ave
Each of these stops across the country features musical performances.
The performers at the Canadian stops of the CPKC Holiday Train in 2026 are Sam Roberts Band, Owen Riegling, Tyler Shaw, American Authors, Rafaëlle Roy, Shawnee Kish, Jamie Fine, Magic! and MARIS.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.