CPKC Holiday Train is lighting up parts of Ontario at these stops in December
The holiday train events are free to attend!
The festive CPKC Holiday Train is going across Ontario and lighting up cities, towns and communities.
You can see the holiday-themed lights and musical performances at the stops scheduled in December.
For the 2026 season, this holiday train's journey in Ontario began on Friday, November 20 and continues through Thursday, December 3.
More than a dozen stops in Ontario are on the holiday train route at the beginning of December!
Some stops will be during the day because of how far the train has to travel across Canada, but the holiday-themed boxcar lights will stay on at all times when the train is on the CPKC rail network.
You might be able to see the train as it travels near you between locations even if your city, town or community isn't on the schedule this year.
CPKC Holiday Train events are free to attend, but you can bring a food or monetary donation for local food banks.
If you're going to see the holiday-themed train but you don't know what to expect, it arrives at the designated stop with festive lights on. Then, a boxcar door opens to reveal a stage for speeches and musical performances.
The bands and artists perform classic and modern holiday songs and their original songs for the crowd. After the performances, the boxcar door closes, and the train goes to the next stop on the route.
Ontario stops in December will have performances by American Authors and Tyler Shaw.
These are the CPKC Holiday Train stops on December 1:
- Cartier — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at 3 Spencer Avenue
- Chapleau — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 50 Dufferin Street
- White River — 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 102 Winnipeg Street
These are the stops on December 2:
- Mobert — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office
- Heron Bay — 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at ESSO Building
- Marathon — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Curling Club on Stevens Avenue
- Schreiber — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard
- Nipigon — 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 60 Front Street across from town hall
- Thunder Bay — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 440 Syndicate Avenue
These are the holiday train stops on December 3:
- Ignace — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at CPKC Train Station
- Dryden — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Queen Street & Earl Avenue
- Vermilion Bay — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bay Street Railway Crossing
- Kenora — 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. at the wholesale store on 8th Avenue South
- Ingolf — 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at Mile 31.3
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.