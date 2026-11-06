Canadian Tire's early Black Friday sale has up to 65% off kitchen, home and tech items
You can find new deals each week in November.
Canadian Tire is having an early Black Friday sale across the country.
Some products are up to 65% off, and you can get deals throughout November.
Canadian Tire told Narcity that there are deals each week leading up to Black Friday, and more deals on Black Friday, which is November 27.
You can get up to 65% off in-store and online throughout the early sale on tech and electronics, kitchen products, outdoor living, Christmas decor, tools and hardware, toys, and sports and recreation items.
With this year's early Black Friday sale, week one is November 5 to November 12, week two is November 12 to November 19, and week three is November 19 to November 26.
Here are some of the best home and electronics deals you can get right now:
- JBL Clip 5 Ultra-Portable Compact Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — save 30%, now $69.98 (
$99.99)
- Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Corded Cleaner — save 33%, now $99.99 (
$149.99)
- T-fal 1800W UltraGlide Plus Calc-Collector Steam Iron — save 42%, now $69.99 (
$119.99)
- Roomba Max 705 Combo Robot and AutoWash Dock — save 31%, now $899.99 (
$1,299.99)
- Westclox Dimmable LED Digital Dual Alarm Clock with Fast Wireless & USB Charging — save 31%, now $23.99 (
$34.99)
- Bluehive 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Mount — save 47%, now $39.99 (
$74.99)
Here are some of the best kitchen deals you can get right now:
- Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker — save 49%, now $99.99 (
$194.99)
- De'Longhi Classic Espresso Maker with 2-Setting Steam Wand — save 28%, now $179.99 (
$249.99)
- Black & Decker Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7-litre — save 45%, now $29.99 (
$54.99)
- Vida by Paderno 2-Slice Toaster — save 33%, now $59.99 (
$89.99)
- Ninja 6-in-1 indoor Grill and Cyclonic Air Fryer, 4-quart — save 10%, now $269.99 (
$299.99)
- SodaStream E-Terra One Touch Sparkling Water Maker — save 24%, now $129.99 (
$169.99)
- Black & Decker French Door Toaster Oven and Air Fryer, 26-quart — save 23%, now $199.99 (
$259.99)
- Ninja 1400W Professional Plus Blender DUO — save 23%, now $169.99 (
$219.99)
- Cuisinart Round Non-Stick Waffle Maker — save 29%, now $59.99 (
$84.99)
- Master Chef 115-Can Beverage Centre, 3.2-cubic feet — save 19%, now $299.99 (
$369.99)
- Nutribullet Turbo Single Serve Blender — save 38%, now $79.99 (
$129.99)
- Tramontina All-in-One Plus Pan Set — save 42%, now $69.99 (
$119.99)
- Paderno Cast Iron Braiser, 5-quart — save 31%, now $89.99 (
$129.99)
- Starfrit Digital Kitchen Scale, 5-kilogram — save 50%, now $9.99 (
$19.99)
- FoodSaver VS1230 Space Saving Vacuum Sealer — save 43%, now $79.99 (
$139.99)
Here are some of the best outdoor and Christmas decor deals you can get right now:
- Canvas Noelle Fraser Upswept Pre-Lit Warm White LED Artificial Christmas Tree, 7-foot — save 25%, now $299.99 (
$399.99)
- Canvas Winter Wonders Collection Pre-Lit Flocked Downswept Potted Trees, 3-pack — save 17%, now $249.99 (
$299.99)
- Noma Quick-Clip C9 White LED Christmas Lights, 100-count — save 35%, now $64.99 (
$99.99)
- Worx WG518 12 Amp 385CFM Electric Leaf Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher — save 33%, now $99.99 (
$149.99)
- Champion 3650/4550 Watt Portable Generator — save 33%, now $399.99 (
$599.99)
Canadian Tire told Narcity that some of the top products during the second week of the sale will be the Lagostina 10-Piece Cookware Set (up to 50% off), the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother (up to 40% off) and the Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum (up to 35% off).
Then, during the third week of the early Black Friday sale, the products to look for will be the Ninja Slushi Professional Drink Maker with RapidChill Technology (up to 35% off), the Noma Pre-Lit LED Artificial Carolina Christmas Garland (up to 50% off) and the Bissell Little Green Mini Corded Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner (up to 35% off).
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.