7 misconceptions other Canadians have about Toronto that locals are tired of hearing
Seriously, don't make me repeat myself ... 🙄
Every Canadian city has their own thing going on, but somehow Toronto tends to get a lot of the heat.
As someone who writes about Toronto for a living, I’ve become an unofficial customer service representative for the city. Every time I publish an article, the comments roll in. The emails roll in. The DMs roll in.
Sometimes they’re lovely. Sometimes they’re hilarious. Sometimes they’re from a man named Ross in Alberta who wants me to know that Calgary has mountains. Fair enough.
But after years of defending my hometown, I've realized there are a handful of misconceptions about Toronto that just won't die. So, in the spirit of public service, here’s what people keep getting wrong about Toronto.
Toronto is not the U.S.A of Canada
Now, is Toronto the New York of Canada?
Absolutely.
If you've been following my work, you've heard (or read) me say that over and over, and I mean it. But the emphasis is on the “of Canada” part.
People love to paint Toronto as some Americanized city that’s lost touch with its Canadian identity. I couldn’t disagree more.
We’re one of the largest cities in North America. We’re diverse. We’re ambitious. We’re a cultural powerhouse.
That doesn’t make us American.
If you want proof, come here the next time a Canadian sports team wins something. The flags come out immediately.
Toronto has a lot of pride; the same cannot be said for every city (or province) in this country.
Toronto isn't all glass condos and skyscrapers
Yes, our skyline is iconic.
Yes, the CN Tower is instantly recognizable.
But some of the best parts of Toronto have absolutely nothing to do with skyscrapers. Take one of my favourite neighbourhoods is Roncesvalles. It’s charming, walkable and packed with independent businesses. The Beaches feels like a lakeside town. Cabbagetown is full of Victorian homes. The Distillery District looks like a movie set.
People who think Toronto is nothing but condo towers are only seeing one tiny piece of the city.
Most of our history exists outside the skyline.
Torontonians actually love the outdoors
Another Vancouver stereotype I came across is that Torontonians supposedly don’t like nature.
False.
We love the outdoors.
Our version of outdoor culture just looks different. If you don't believe me, try spending a sunny Saturday in Trinity Bellwoods or an evening at Riverside Park at sunset and see how hard it is to get yourself a spot.
We have run clubs in every neighbourhood. We live for street festivals. We spend our summers at cottages. We take day trips to conservation areas, beaches and hiking trails.
Sure, Vancouver has easier access to the mountains.
But the fact that Torontonians go out of their way to find nature might actually prove how much (more) we love it.
We don't actually think Toronto is the centre of Canada
The conversation about Toronto snobbery is getting old.
Every time I write about Toronto, somebody inevitably accuses me of believing Canada revolves around this city.
The reality? Most Torontonians I know either moved here from somewhere else or have travelled extensively across the country.
We love Montreal. We love the Prairies. We love the Rockies.
More often than not, if you talk to a Torontonian, they probably have more complaints about this city than you do.
You probably aren't pronouncing our streets correctly
This one is for everyone, including locals.
Toronto street names are basically a city-wide prank.
You think you’re saying them right until someone who’s lived here for 40 years corrects you.
Queens Quay? It’s pronounced “Queen’s Key.”
Shuter? It’s “Shooter.”
Strachan? Not “Stra-ken” or “Stra-chan.” It’s more like “Strawn.”
Trethewey? I spent an embarrassingly long time getting that one wrong.
The point is that if you've ever confidently mispronounced a Toronto street name, congratulations. You're officially one of us.
Toronto isn't just finance bros
I recently came across a video where people in Vancouver were sharing their assumptions about Toronto. One person said Toronto is "full of finance bros."
And while finance bros definitely enjoy this city (as much as the next person), this city provides a little corner of the world for all kinds of people: freaks and geeks alike.
Home to some of the best festivals, the best food, and the weirdest assortment of live performance art (if you can even call it that), we tend to be a mixed bag when it comes to inhabitants. From film buffs to freestyle artists, writers (me, duh), musicians, actors, chefs, wellness enthusiasts, fashion lovers, foodie lovers and everything in between — we are somehow home to every niche community imaginable.
I have an English and theatre degree. I worked at TIFF. I spend significantly more time on Ossington than I do on King West. Trust me when I say I have met some of the more obscure people in this big wacky city.
If your entire impression of Toronto comes from one block of Bay Street, you’re missing the point.
People think Torontonians are haters, but it's usually the opposite
People love calling Torontonians stuck up.
Meanwhile, I receive significantly more hate comments from people outside Toronto than I do from people inside it.
Respectfully, there’s no beef on our side.
We’re not spending our days coming up with stereotypes about Vancouver. We’re not making lists about Calgary. We’re not obsessing over Edmonton.
Most Torontonians are simply trying to survive their rent payments and decide where they’re getting brunch.
The funniest part of Toronto hate is that it often says more about the people complaining than it does about the city itself.
We’re not thinking about you nearly as much as you think we are.
Look, Toronto isn’t perfect. I’ll be the first person to complain about the traffic, the rent, the construction, the TTC delays and the fact that every good patio somehow ends up with a two-hour wait. But after years of reading comments, DMs, and emails from people who think they’ve got this city figured out, I’ve realized that most stereotypes miss the mark.
It's not just finance bros, condo towers and people who think the world revolves around them. It’s neighbourhoods, cultures, communities and millions of people who all experience the city differently. So the next time you’re tempted to write Toronto off based on a stereotype, maybe spend a little more time here first. You might be surprised by what you find.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.