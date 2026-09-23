Costco is opening new stores in Alberta this year and you can shop at the warehouses soon

Members get access to a gas station!

exterior of costco store in alberta from parking lot

Costco store in Alberta.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Alberta is getting new Costco stores this year.

The wholesale retailer has revealed when the locations are opening and what you can shop for at these warehouses.

There are many Costco Canada stores in the province already, and the new locations will serve even more shoppers in Alberta and another province!

So, here's what you need to know about the NE Edmonton Costco and the Lloydminster Costco, including some "new services."

The new NE Edmonton Costco is located in Manning Town Centre at 285 Ebbers Boulevard NW, which is near 153 Avenue NW and Manning Drive NW.

You can shop the usual grocery departments, including meat, produce and bakery sections, at this warehouse.

Costco Canada recently shared a video of the warehouse under construction, and the manager revealed the "new services" at the store.

This location has a gas station with 24 pumps that all Costco members can access. The gas station hours are different from the warehouse hours, so you can fill up before the store opens and after it closes.

According to the manager, the warehouse also has a liquor department.

You can shop at the NE Edmonton Costco soon because the warehouse is opening in November.

The new Lloydminster Costco is located at 75 Avenue and 20 Street in Alberta.

Since Lloydminster is in Alberta and Saskatchewan, this store also serves shoppers in Saskatchewan even though the warehouse is on the Alberta side of the border.

You can shop the typical Costco meat, fresh produce and bakery departments, and access services at the pharmacy, optical lab, and tire centre.

If you're a member or are thinking about signing up for a Costco membership because of this new store, you can shop at the Lloydminster Costco once it opens in November.

Costco's Gold Star membership costs $65 a year, and the Executive membership costs $130 a year.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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