Some individuals can get up to $204 from this federal government payment in November
You can also receive retroactive payments.
November payments of the Canada Disability Benefit are going out soon as direct deposits and cheques.
Eligible individuals can receive up to the maximum amount, which is more than $200 per month.
This federal benefit is a monthly government payment administered by Service Canada.
If you're expecting a payment this month, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including eligibility, payment amounts, the November payment date, and more.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides direct financial support to people with disabilities who are between 18 and 64 years old.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
You're not automatically enrolled in this program once you meet the eligibility requirements.
So, you have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit, which you can do online, over the phone, with a paper form sent through the mail or in person at a Service Canada office.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Canada Disability Benefit payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have income from working, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving the benefit.
The maximum payment amount in November is $204.20. Those monthly amounts add up to a maximum of $2,450.40 for the 2026-27 benefit year.
If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could be eligible for retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application. But you can't get retroactive payments for any months you were eligible before June 2025.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, November 19, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments as a direct deposit into your bank account or a paper cheque delivered to your mailbox, depending on your preferred payment method with Service Canada.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can call Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
You will start receiving the Canada Disability Benefit on the scheduled payment date during the month after your application is approved. It will include retroactive payments if you're eligible for those amounts.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.