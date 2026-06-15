9 Canadian stores that I desperately miss now that I moved away
You don't know what you have, until Canadian Tire is gone.
Since leaving Canada, my shopping habits have changed entirely. From groceries to makeup and clothes, I didn't realize how reliant I’d become on having my usual Canadian brands and shops. Even ordering stuff online has changed. I'm currently living in an apartment in Marseille, France, where packages like to disappear more often than they like to actually arrive — so online shopping hasn't been much of an option, either.
Of course, I've found some pretty amazing alternatives since arriving, but there are some places and brands in Canada that just hit different. I would give more than I'd like to admit for the power to teleport back just to go to Dollarama, Aritzia, and a few others that I get into below.
Simons
Simons Decor.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Simons was my kryptonite back when I lived in Canada. Their clothes, shoes, and accessories were one thing, but their home section was my true weakness.
I miss wandering in just to look, and then deciding on new linen napkins, a cute lamp, a duvet cover, three candles, and a Canadian-made sweater. Simons absolutely got me with its mix of stylish, cozy, and not completely financially ruinous prices (a deadly combo).
No Frills
God, how I miss popping into No Frills for the basics. It's been super fun to bop from one French market to the next, but the convenience and comfort of No Frills has me nostalgic for the easy-breezy grocery shopping I grew up with.
Never thought I'd say this, but I miss the wild yellow branding, the chaotic aisles, but most of all, knowing exactly where everything is. I miss President’s Choice mac and cheese, Liberté yogurt… and leaving with the perfect haul of pasta, canned beans, frozen fruit, snacks, and whatever else I needed to survive the week.
Farm Boy
And then there's Farm Boy, which was always a bit too pricey for everyday shopping, but the perfect stop on the way to meet friends for a little park picnic.
Honestly though, it's that damn edamame dip that I miss the most. That, with the delicious $8 tortilla chips that come in a brown paper bag. Too expensive? Yes. The most delicious treat ever? Also yes.
Indigo
Indigo was always a favourite of mine, especially when I had time to kill between classes or restaurant shifts. I loved wandering through the books, obviously, but my love for Indigo wasn't just about the books. It was the journals, the candles, the mugs, the puzzles, the throws, the reading socks!
It was always a good vibe at Indigo.
Aritzia
Aritzia outfit.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I’ve always been a sucker for Aritzia. Babaton, Wilfred, Sunday Best. Sigh. I wish I didn't miss you so much (because I definitely spent too much money there when I lived in Canada), but I sure do.
It might have something to do with the fact that I could never afford their stuff in high school when every other girl was gushing about the new cardigan they bought… but when I got a grown-up job and needed to look half-decent, you know I treasured the heck out of my first wide-legged trousers. And the Super Puffs! Call me basic, but I love and miss my Super Puff (it simply isn't cold enough in the south of France to justify hauling it overseas).
Dollarama
I can't believe how much I miss Dollarama. Especially since I've been moving apartments pretty frequently, which is exactly when I used to need it most. Organization bins, hangers, hooks, cleaning supplies, kitchen tools, gift bags, tape, extension cords, batteries, random seasonal decor. It was always there for the odd little bits and bobs that would otherwise be tough to find elsewhere.
The other day, I went on a mission to find safety pins and basic sewing supplies, and all I could think was, wow. This would've taken me three seconds to achieve at Dollarama.
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Going to Canadian Tire on Boxing Day is a core memory that has kept me tethered to this giant Canadian department store. Whenever I needed something practical like a toaster, bike pump, ice skates, or gardening supplies — Canadian Tire was the go-to.
It’s a weird one to explain to people in France. There isn’t really an equivalent, at least none that I’ve discovered so far.
Home Hardware
Home Hardware is up there on my list, too, especially when it comes to DIY home improvement projects (they've helped me save my plumbing more than once).
There's something very comforting about Home Hardware, especially the smaller-town ones. They feel a little more human than the massive hardware stores. Someone usually knows exactly what weird thing you’re trying to fix, even if you're describing it terribly and using none of the correct terminology.
Lululemon
Lululemon.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I’m 100% picking up a new pair of Align leggings when I'm back in Canada next. Lululemon is undoubtedly expensive, but I’ve always found my purchases to be well worth it. Their sports bras and leggings have lasted me years, even with rigorous wear and tear.
I think I also just miss athleisure-wear in general. It feels like a bit of a crime to waltz around in leggings and a crop top in France, even though it was pretty much my daily uniform back home.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.