Shoppers Shared Their Biggest Canadian Tire Money Purchases & The Splurges Are Wild
From wood chippers to trampolines. 💸
Canadian Tire is a stalwart of the Canadian experience, and a huge part of that magic is its special "money."
If you're unfamiliar, Canadian Tire money is an aspect of the store's loyalty program that allows you to collect points on purchases, which can be used to buy things from Canadian Tire stores.
While now in digital form, there was a time when you could actually collect Canadian Tire money in the form of bills, and it would seem that many Canuck shoppers made some pretty big purchases using them.
To figure out how Canadians made the most of these notes, we asked our Facebook followers on Narcity Canada and MTL Blog, "What's the most expensive thing you've ever bought with just Canadian Tire money?"
And the answers range from extravagant to just plain hilarious.
"My kids saved enough actual Canadian Tire money for a trampoline," claimed one Facebook user — and they weren't the only one with illustrious kids looking to save money!
Another said their son saved up CT money until he could buy a GT Snow Racer — a type of sled.
One of the biggest purchases allegedly made was by Rick, who said that he bought a "chipper shredder" valued at $799 using only Canadian Tire money. As for the reason he had so much saved up? Well, he used to buy all of his gas there.
Facebook user Mayellah made the very Canadian (and essential) purchase of "a set of winter tires & rims." If you've ever bought those before, you know that that's a nice chunk of change saved.
Meanwhile, some of the other stories recounted got pretty wild.
One Facebook user, who claimed they were a former employee, said they saw someone buying a lawnmower for $500.
"I remember counting like $500 worth of CT money, " they said. "All in one-dollar bills. Turns out it was fake CT money in the end."
Another wacky story comes from Janice, who says they used CT money to purchase their mom a "back massager" when they were a child.
"Unknown to me at the time, I was surprised when my mother’s face turned red with embarrassment at my gift," explained Janice. "It took a handful of years for me to understand why she felt awkward about this back vibrator with many attachments." Yikes!
If you're still saving up, like lots of commenters said they are, just be sure that you convert your physical Canadian Tire bills into virtual ones, as the store now has an updated rewards program. All you need to do is bring in your cash to a store, and the employees can help you out.
That being said, if you have old bills lying around, be sure to check them. Some vintage Canadian Tire bills are going for thousands of dollars these days!