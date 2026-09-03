Bank of Canada to unveil new $20 bill featuring King Charles

New $20 bill to feature King Charles
New $20 bill to feature King Charles
King Charles, left, and Queen Camilla walk on the tarmac of the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The Bank of Canada is set to unveil a new bill today featuring an image of King Charles.

This is the first Canadian paper currency to feature Charles, whose image replaces that of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The bank was directed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government to feature the King in its next redesign process.

The reigning monarch has been featured on Canadian bills since 1935. 

The Royal Canadian Mint has produced coins featuring King Charles since 2023.

The King ascended to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his 96-year-old mother, who reigned for 70 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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